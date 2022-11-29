Read full article on original website
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Ocean Springs begins $567K project to upgrade Gay Lemon Park
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Work is underway which, once complete, will result in a $567,000 upgrade to Gay Lemon Park in Ocean Springs. The project, funded by a $283,707 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund with an equal match from the City of Ocean Springs 2% food & beverage tax, will result in not only a new open pavilion area with concessions, but renovated restrooms, improved accessbility and drainage, new dugouts, fencing and lighting.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Island View Casino Resort
WLOX's Stephanie Poole has all the fun at the celebration. Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed. Happening Now: Diamondhead hosts Christmas on the Town Green.
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
WLOX
Biloxi city leaders discuss new developments along the waterfront
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Improvements are happening all along the waterfront. Red, green, purple, pink, and blue colors sparkle in downtown Biloxi. You’ve may have seen the observation wheel at Margaritaville dazzling in the sky, and it’s almost time to hitch a ride. Ward 6 Councilman Kenny Glavan...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising that the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is currently malfunctioning. MDOT says it’s stuck in an upright position. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Traffic will be delayed in the area. We’re not sure how...
ourmshome.com
An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra
An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
WLOX
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
WLOX
Pearl River County officials prepare for severe weather
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church.
Mississippi runner will finish 50 marathons in 50 states quest with Gulf Coast event Dec. 11
For one Mississippi man, the quest to run a marathon in all 50 states in the country will reach the finish line in his home state on Dec. 11. Natchez resident and financial planner Forrest A. Johnson plans to cross the finish line for his 10-year goal at the Mississippi Coast Marathon in Biloxi.
NOLA.com
Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a wreck at a Gulfport church that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the woman was 50-year-old Brandon Galloway from Gulfport. She was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma. The car crashed into First...
mediavillage.com
Pralines and Icons Help Create the Perfect Holiday Movie Recipe for Lifetime's "A New Orleans Noel"
When talking about the cast of Lifetime's new holiday movie A New Orleans Noel, it's hard not to invoke the word icon. The film, which stars real-life husband and wife team Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James, also features legends Tim Reid and Patti LaBelle, and when all of that talent is set against an authentic, praline-filled, New Orleans backdrop, well, Christmas magic is made. In the film, Pulliam (pictured above, right, with LaBelle and James) portrays Grace Hill, a world-traveled architect, who lands a gig redesigning the traditional home of famed praline maker Loretta Brown (LaBelle), one of the city's first Black business owners. After arriving, all seems well -- until Grace comes face-to-face with her college crush Anthony Brown (James), who also happens to be Loretta's grandson and has also been hired for the remodel.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLOX
Wheelchair-bound woman walks for first time in four years
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jodi Oehms is finally on the right path. On Wednesday, the Sunplex Subacute Center patient walked - with assistance - for the first time in four years. The moment was caught by staff cheering her on. “I felt like a giant,” she said. “I’ve been...
WLOX
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
WLOX
Traditional oyster season delayed
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
