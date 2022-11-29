ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
MONESSEN, PA
wccsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH

First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
SALTSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning. Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING

State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing $4,000 worth of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from Latrobe store

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly broke into a Latrobe tobacco store and stole more than $4,000 in merchandise. According to the store's owner, Patrick Berry literally broke through a wall to get inside. Latrobe police arrested 35-year-old Patrick Berry after he allegedly stole more than $4,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The break-in happened earlier this week and according to investigators, Berry entered the shop through an unsecured door in the back and literally busted through a wall in the bathroom to get into the smoke shop. Puff N Snuff store owner...
LATROBE, PA

