wtae.com
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
PennLive.com
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Secret Service investigating cashing of counterfeit bills at Live! Casino in Greensburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Secret Service is investigating a case of counterfeit bills that were cashed at the Live Casino! in Greensburgh.State Police were called on Tuesday to investigate the report of seven counterfeit bills.Casino security said the bank had taken the bills and returned them to the casino after realizing they were fake.
Accused Brighton Heights funeral shooter charged with homicide in fatal August shooting
PITTSBURGH — One of the teens charged in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to a fatal shooting in August. Hezekiah Nixon, 16, is being charged as an adult in the Aug. 7 shooting death of Stephone Drayton. Drayton died at a...
Pa. teen dies after being shot
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
wccsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH
First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
wtae.com
Driver hurt when vehicle hits building in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue. The car hit the side of Penny Lane Thrift and Consignment Shop. There did not appear to be major...
Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck
PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning. Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
Man suspected of killing missing girlfriend from Ohio turns himself into Allegheny County police
PITTSBURGH — Anthony Kennedy will soon be back in Ohio after turning himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department Wednesday. Seeing him in handcuffs is the moment Adrianna Taylor’s family has been waiting for after several days and a search that spanned from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. Channel...
Police search for infant remains at Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
Child endangerment charges dismissed against local bus driver accused of hitting student
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — “There’s so much to it that nobody knows,” said Bart Lazare. “Nobody knows the history.”. Leaving court on Wednesday, attorney Blaine Jones did not want his client, Barbara Garland, to speak. But Garland’s fiancé, Bart Lazare, spoke for her, saying there was a history with this student.
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
Teen charged as adult with criminal homicide in kidnapping, death of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Indiana County man in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING
State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
Man accused of stealing $4,000 worth of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from Latrobe store
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly broke into a Latrobe tobacco store and stole more than $4,000 in merchandise. According to the store's owner, Patrick Berry literally broke through a wall to get inside. Latrobe police arrested 35-year-old Patrick Berry after he allegedly stole more than $4,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The break-in happened earlier this week and according to investigators, Berry entered the shop through an unsecured door in the back and literally busted through a wall in the bathroom to get into the smoke shop. Puff N Snuff store owner...
