There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO