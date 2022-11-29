Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit
Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Debra Walker, longtime Corktown community leader, dies
Debra Trenace Walker, 69, a community organizer, activist and longtime Corktown resident died Nov. 23. A native Detroiter and retired Chrysler executive, Walker was known to monitor what was happening in the community and how it affected residents in the historic Corktown neighborhood. ...
Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Look Inside The Catacombs of This Long Forgotten Hospital
While it was once a booming city, the city of Detroit, isn't all what it once was. In fact, you may find more hollow buildings than you would have 100 years ago. A find on TikTok shows that to be the case, as an explorer takes an exploration inside the catacombs of an old Detroit Hospital.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
Detroiters oppose plans for concrete crushing facility in Core City
A new concrete crushing facility is proposed to be built in Core City, less than 100 feet from the house where Joanne Arnold’s family has lived for several decades. The project, she said, “just doesn’t fit” with the need for more housing in the area, or a new center being created nearby for people experiencing homeless.
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, ATVs, and more in December -- See the auction schedule
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cars, trucks, ATVs, and more are going up for auction soon in Detroit. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions where you can find all sorts of vehicles. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
Here’s the top dog, cat names of 2022 in Michigan’s largest city
DETROIT - Every year Rover digs into its database of over a million pet parents to uncover pet name trends, including the top names of the year and the names that got the biggest boost. “While the trends change, one thing remains the same: The names dog owners choose to...
Woman Goes Viral After Falling Off A ‘Horse’ At Little Caesars Arena
There's nothing more fun than getting out and supporting your favorite team at a home game. The electric feeling you get while in the stands, cheering them on is so addicting that people buy season tickets to make sure they don't miss a moment. Going to see your team can...
Detroit neighborhood rails against proposed concrete facility proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A group of Detroiters is hoping to crush a concrete company's hopes of opening up a business in the city. Those who live and work near the prospective site say the dust and the noise would be too much. The company behind this proposal says this...
