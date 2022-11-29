NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex back in May. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder and three counts of accessory before the fact of attempted murder, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO