Dorchester County, SC

country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC
live5news.com

17-year-old facing accessory charges in May killing in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex back in May. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder and three counts of accessory before the fact of attempted murder, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old Charleston girl found, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old who was reported missing earlier on Thursday has been found. The teenager had last been seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area, police said in a release to media outlets sent out shortly after noon.
CHARLESTON, SC
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane

One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop

In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
live5news.com

North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is out on bond after police say she went shopping with her daughters and left a toddler at home. Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. North Charleston Police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. to an apartment complex on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies woman found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the individual who was found on a roadway in Eutawville. Coroner Samuetta V. Marshall has identified 39-year-old Crystal Nicole Tuner, who was found on Saturday, November 12, on Cement Bridge Road at County Line Road. Turner was from Church Hill,...
EUTAWVILLE, SC

