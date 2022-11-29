ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Mt. Baker, Lynden play for state titles Saturday

Two Whatcom County high school football teams play for state championships Saturday and you can hear them both on KPUG. At noon the Mount Baker Mountaineers take on Royal for the Class 1A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood (just past Tacoma). Randy Farmer and Dan Kaemingk will have the call with an 11:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
11-year-old breaks into business world

LYNDEN — When your mother is an esteemed crafter of woodwork décor, and the family hosts a fall craft fair in the former farm’s converted chicken coop, you consider starting your own crafting business at age 11. Maddox Hernes, a fifth grader at Lynden Christian Elementary School,...
LYNDEN, WA
Tyas & Tyas

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
Ralph Sager

Ralph Edward Sager, age 81, of Ferndale passed away Monday, Nov. 21 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Ralph was born Feb. 20, 1941 in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, WA
Deborah Ridgeway

Deborah Osburn Ridgeway passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 46 in Stanwood, Washington, surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was born in Bellingham on March 3, 1976 to parents Otis and Phyllis Osburn.
STANWOOD, WA
Debra White

Debra G.C. White stepped from her earthly home to her eternal, heavenly home on Nov. 23. She was 63 years old. Debra was born in Arizona, but spent most of her life living in Lynden.
LYNDEN, WA
LEGALS- November 30, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor of the City of Lynden has filed the 2023 Preliminary Budget with the Finance Director. A public hearing on the Preliminary Budget was held at 7:00PM on Monday, November 07, 2022. A public hearing on the Property Tax Levy was held at 7:00PM...
LYNDEN, WA
Local Sikh Foundation making an impact in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Washington. — A local foundation has made it their mission to selflessly serve the local community while staying true to their traditional Sikh principles. The foundation spokesperson tells Bellingham Metro News that they are focused on helping marginalized groups find their way into opportunities that they otherwise may not have had. The organization, named The S.E.V.A Foundation is fairly new, the foundation was recently formed in spring of 2022.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Michelle Forsythe-Young

Monday, Nov. 21, Michelle Forsythe-Young of Custer lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 62. Michelle was a graduate of Ferndale High School.
CUSTER, WA
Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

