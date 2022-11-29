Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Mt. Baker, Lynden play for state titles Saturday
Two Whatcom County high school football teams play for state championships Saturday and you can hear them both on KPUG. At noon the Mount Baker Mountaineers take on Royal for the Class 1A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood (just past Tacoma). Randy Farmer and Dan Kaemingk will have the call with an 11:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
Football coach resigns amid findings of Sehome hazing investigation
School’s probe found a pattern of abusive behavior over several years.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom schools and other closures and opening delays announced for Wednesday, Nov. 30th
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, Whatcom County schools and others have announced the following due to snow and ice on the roads in much of the area. Bellingham Schools – no announcement. Bellingham Christian Schools – no announcement. Assumption Catholic...
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
lyndentribune.com
11-year-old breaks into business world
LYNDEN — When your mother is an esteemed crafter of woodwork décor, and the family hosts a fall craft fair in the former farm’s converted chicken coop, you consider starting your own crafting business at age 11. Maddox Hernes, a fifth grader at Lynden Christian Elementary School,...
Here’s when Whatcom County’s best chance of lowland snow will come
The arctic chill will linger, with temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal.
lyndentribune.com
Tyas & Tyas
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
lyndentribune.com
Ralph Sager
Ralph Edward Sager, age 81, of Ferndale passed away Monday, Nov. 21 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Ralph was born Feb. 20, 1941 in Ferndale.
lyndentribune.com
Wil James is Jansen Art Center’s director of ceramics programs
LYNDEN — Although ceramic artifacts date as far back as 28,000 BCE, one could argue that ceramics didn’t enter the modern age until the invention of the wheel almost 25,000 years later.
What’s keeping Whatcom cold? This common weather phenomenon
“Bitterly cold’ wind often brings snow to the Whatcom lowlands.
lyndentribune.com
Deborah Ridgeway
Deborah Osburn Ridgeway passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 46 in Stanwood, Washington, surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was born in Bellingham on March 3, 1976 to parents Otis and Phyllis Osburn.
lyndentribune.com
Debra White
Debra G.C. White stepped from her earthly home to her eternal, heavenly home on Nov. 23. She was 63 years old. Debra was born in Arizona, but spent most of her life living in Lynden.
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
AOL Corp
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- November 30, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor of the City of Lynden has filed the 2023 Preliminary Budget with the Finance Director. A public hearing on the Preliminary Budget was held at 7:00PM on Monday, November 07, 2022. A public hearing on the Property Tax Levy was held at 7:00PM...
bellinghammetronews.com
Local Sikh Foundation making an impact in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Washington. — A local foundation has made it their mission to selflessly serve the local community while staying true to their traditional Sikh principles. The foundation spokesperson tells Bellingham Metro News that they are focused on helping marginalized groups find their way into opportunities that they otherwise may not have had. The organization, named The S.E.V.A Foundation is fairly new, the foundation was recently formed in spring of 2022.
lyndentribune.com
Michelle Forsythe-Young
Monday, Nov. 21, Michelle Forsythe-Young of Custer lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 62. Michelle was a graduate of Ferndale High School.
Bellingham gets its first country bar with line dancing, full bar
“More than just being a country bar, we just want to be a place that people can come and have a good time,” co-owner says.
whatcom-news.com
Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
