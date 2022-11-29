ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Australia eyeballs an adults-only loot box law

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFRii_0jRidR1100

Australia may be the next country to take legislative action against loot boxes in videogames, as MP Andrew Wilkie has introduced a bill calling for a mandatory adult classification for any game that contains a "gambling-type feature."

Introduced on November 28, the bill says loot boxes come in many forms but share some common characteristics, including that they can offer competitive advantages in games and may also have resale value, which collectively confers on them "significant value for players."

"By tempting players with the potential to win game-changing items, encouraging risk-taking for possible reward, delivering random prizes on an intermittent basis, and encouraging players to keep spending money, loot boxes give rise to many of the same emotions and experiences associated with poker machines and traditional gambling activities," Wilkie's explanatory memorandum says. "This is especially concerning as many games which contain these features are popular with adolescents and young adults."

The debate over whether loot boxes are a form of gambling has been going on for years . Some experts say they absolutely are, while game publishers and industry bodies have argued strenuously that—from a legal perspective, at least—they are not. The split opinion is perhaps best illustrated in the UK: The mental health director of the National Health Service said in 2020 that loot boxes effectively teach children to gamble , and that same year the House of Lords called for loot boxes to be classified as a form of gambling. But the country's Gambling Commission, which actually makes the call on these things, has repeatedly ruled that loot boxes are not a form of gambling .

The reason for that position, which has also previously been taken by other bodies including game publishers, rating boards, the Entertainment Software Association , and other gambling regulators , is that items drawn from loot boxes have no monetary value. In order to qualify as gambling, the rewards on offer must either be money, or have real-world value supported through official channels. Not every country buys that argument, of course: Both Belgium and the Netherlands have declared that at least some forms of loot boxes violate their gambling laws, and have thus banned them.

Wilkie said in a statement posted on his website that loot boxes are "gambling by any definition," and that they are "routinely" encountered by children and teenagers across Australia.

"It’s widely acknowledged that the risk-versus-reward nature of loot boxes essentially sets young people up for future gambling addiction," Wilkie said. "The way in which the mechanism entices young people to keep coming back with desirable items is akin to the relationship between a gambler and a poker machine. It’s obvious that young people who are spending a lot of money on these games are being groomed for future gambling."

See more

Unlike Belgium and the Netherlands, however, Wilkie's bill does not seek to outlaw loot boxes directly. Instead, it would require that all games containing loot boxes be rated as either R18+, Australia's equivalent of an AO (Adults Only) ESRB rating in North America, or refused classification entirely—the dreaded RC, which is effectively a ban on the sale of the game in question in Australia. (Adults in Australia can legally own RC content, but stores in the country cannot sell it; it sounds a bit of a silly distinction in this era of global digital storefronts, but technology moves faster than law and this is what happens sometimes.) The bill would also require that all games containing loot boxes be clearly labeled as such, a policy the ESRB adopted in North America in 2020.

Wilkie acknowledged in the text of his bill that this approach, rather than a blanket ban, is a compromise between freedom of access and protection from harm: Australia's Classification Board "still retains some discretion as to the classification of the material," and adults will still have unfettered access to loot boxes. Which is probably a good thing: Our features producer Imogen Mellor recently wrapped up the Overwatch 2 battle pass and discovered that she actually misses the loot boxes from the original game.

The likelihood of the bill becoming law is unclear. Wilkie sits as one of just 10 independent members of Australia's parliament, which means he doesn't have the backing of a party to help push it through the process. But the country has previously displayed a willingness to pursue the matter , and it's also notoriously tough when it comes to videogame regulation. Private members bills like this one are famously challenging to get passed ("famously" being a relative measure in this case), but it's possible that Wilkie could find the required backing to see this one through—or at the very least, that he'll put more pressure on politicians better placed to make it happen.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine

A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
Motley Fool

US Disputes Trade as Mexico Plans to Ban Genetically Modified Corn

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Guardian

Canada accused of putting its timber trade ahead of global environment

The Canadian government has been accused of putting its domestic timber industry ahead of the global environment, following a leaked attempt to water down the world’s most ambitious regulations on deforestation-free trade. Weeks before the United Nations biodiversity conference, Cop15 in Montreal, the host nation sent a letter to...
BBC

More UK environment laws to be reviewed after Brexit

There are more EU era environmental laws to review after Brexit than had been previously known, the environment secretary has suggested. Therese Coffey told peers around 1,100 such laws existed. This is roughly double the number identified by the most recent official audit. Under government plans, most EU-derived laws will...
The Guardian

Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop

The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
BBC

Germany to ease entry rules for skilled workers

Germany's government has agreed to relax its immigration laws with the aim of attracting skilled workers to its jobs market. The cabinet wants a Canadian-style points system to bring in workers who speak German or have relevant skills. Germany has the biggest economy in Europe but experts say it needs...
The Associated Press

Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed

HONG KONG (AP) — The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory’s leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a National Security Law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party on the former British colony. The Hong Kong government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai’s plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer. Chief Executive John Lee asked China’s ceremonial legislature to decide whether foreign lawyers who didn’t normally practice in Hong Kong could be rejected for national security cases. Beijing imposed the security law after pro-democracy protests that started in 2019. If Beijing intervenes, it would mark the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the city’s legal affairs.
BBC

Scott Morrison: Former Australian PM censured over secret ministries

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been censured by the nation's parliament for giving himself secret powers while in office. The historic motion follows a damning report which said his actions were "corrosive of trust in government". It marks the first time a former prime minister has been censured...
US News and World Report

Australian Securities Exchange to Cut up to 200 Jobs From Blockchain Project

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian Securities Exchange will cut up to 200 contractors working on a project to replace its main trading platform with so-called blockchain technology after cancelling the overhaul, the company told Reuters. After announcing plans in 2016 to replace its decades-old platform with distributed ledger technology, which...
Variety

Luxbox Takes Sales Rights on San Sebastian Industry Winner ‘El Castillo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Luxbox have acquired Martín Benchimol’s “El Castillo” for international sales, excluding Argentina. Produced by Gema Films, the drama marks the solo feature debut for Benchimol whose “The Dread,” co-directed by Pablo Aparo, scooped best medium-feature doc at 2017’s IDFA. The story tracks Justina, a maid, whose lifelong devotion to her employer is rewarded with a castle. The grand property is set deep within the Argentinian Pampa. The gift comes with one condition, Justina must never sell the castle. The film stars newcomers Alexa Olivo and Justina Olivo.“We discovered ‘El Castillo’ in the WIP Latam at San Sebastián where it is becoming tradition...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy