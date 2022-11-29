Read full article on original website
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
fox13news.com
New Alzheimer's therapy appears to slow cognitive decline, giving hope to many impacted by the disease
RUSKIN, Fla. - Alzheimer's disease directly impacts about 580,000 Floridians, and there's a promising new therapy that appears to slow cognitive decline, especially for patients in the early stage. It’s a large step forward for patients and their families, like the Marshall family in Ruskin. "We’ve been together 39...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County
Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents packed a Sarasota Memorial Hospital board room Tuesday afternoon after the local Democratic Party raised an alarm over what they say is an attempt by conservatives to politicize local health care. Conservatives, on the other hand, say they want an investigation into charges...
usf.edu
Hillsborough has a free health care plan for residents who can't get Medicaid. It needs more members
Ana Yanes was in crisis. It was 2019, and the kidney transplant her husband Daniel Torres had been living with for many years was failing. His health got so bad, Yanes says he couldn't work. He lost his job, and with it, the employer-based medical insurance the couple depended on.
Anti-inflammatory diet promotes long-term health benefits
TAMPA, Fla. — What you're putting on your plate plays a big role in your overall health. Foods can worsen inflammation in the body, causing tissue destruction and disease over time. “There’s a lot of research to show that many of our chronic diseases such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome,...
Ouster Exposes DeSantis’ ‘Politics-Free’ Schools Hypocrisy
Welcome to DeSantis World, as manifested on Tuesday night by a local Florida school board with a new conservative majority whose first major action placed politics before kids—even as it declared there is no place for politics in the classroom.And, by forcing out a highly regarded and resolutely apolitical school superintendent, the deciding members of the supposedly non-partisan board handed a victory not only to Gov. Ron DeSantis, but also to former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn, the Proud Boys, and other Trumpian extremists who have come to call Sarasota home.The candidates in the midterm election that DeSantis backed...
Parental Bill of Rights in Education law causing confusion
Because the law is new, educators around the state may be apprehensive about what exactly it covers.
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
theonlinecurrent.com
New St. Pete Center Builds Bridges
The Eckerd College St. Pete Center for Civic Engagement and Social Impact works to connect students to their community by facilitating involvement in the St.Petersburg and Tampa area through a combination of leadership opportunities and goal oriented engagement such as participating in local government. The St. Pete Center is also...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
live5news.com
‘I wouldn’t trade her for anything’: Neighbors with 40-year age gap form endearing bond
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) – Two neighbors in Tampa are showing it costs nothing to be kind to one another. Willie Thurman is known by his neighbors as “Mr. Willie.” He’s a man who loves doing yard work, including working on his neighbor’s yard. Earlier this...
Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record […] The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.
Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
floridapolitics.com
Happy holidays? Florida school district walks back decision to nix Hanukkah presentation
A spokesperson for the district said officials a ‘trying to be careful’ in light of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights. Pasco County Schools says it has reversed its decision denying a mother’s request to give a Hanukkah presentation to her son’s fifth grade class after reporters contacted the district for an explanation. And the initial decision blocking the presentation cited Florida’s relatively new Parents’ Bill of Rights law.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Rips Media For Perpetually Sowing Division By Pushing “False Narratives”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called out the media for spreading “false narratives” and noted that his administration refuses to debate the merit of issues, such as the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, on the liberal media’s terms. During a press conference in
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Domestic violence survivor shares her story as abuse cases rise during holidays
A domestic violence survivor shares her story and how she got out as officials warn that abuse cases rise during the holidays.
