Nancy Mills
7d ago
they need to extradite all of them 😡😡
Reply(7)
17
Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico
The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in. According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend
Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred.
Complex
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
Shanquella Robinson's family held her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina with hundred in attendance. The FBI is investigating her death.
Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene
Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends. Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
(CNN) — Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of “a direct attack.”. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was traveling with college friends...
Shanquella Robinson Death Ruled Femicide: Arrest Warrant Issued
Just days after the mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died while vacationing in Mexico, an arrest warrant has been issued to an unidentified suspect, according to reports. “This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for...
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
