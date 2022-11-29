As a creator, there’s a mountain of logistical problems one must overcome in order to see their project come to life. Between writing, getting the art together, running a campaign, and finally printing the book, there is one last step that might be overlooked: shipping. The pro of having a large campaign with a lot of backers is that it’s a great success. The con is that now all those books have to be processed, packaged, and delivered. It’s always easy to take the simple way out and have a fulfillment company do things, but that’s a huge expense. And for creators who want to do the fulfillment themselves, it’s vastly important to understand just how critical comic mailers are.

