Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
comicon.com
The Feud Continues This February In ‘Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again’
It’s already (slime) time for a rematch. Dynamite announced Thursday a sequel to their successful Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids miniseries — Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again. The rematch spans eons with the first issue chronicling the initial tussle between the Cro-Madballs and Neanderthal Pail Kids. Writer Sholly Fisch and artist Jason Crosby also return for more of the mayhem. Additionally, each issue will be packed with stories, puzzles, and activity pages.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead At 34
He was best known for playing the title role in the national tour of “Phantom of the Opera."
comicon.com
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Rogue Sun’ #8
“Still reeling from the aftermath of his fight with Cataclysm Dylan finds himself forging a new path both at home and as a superhero. But with one poor decision comes bitter consequences…and the birth of a villain hellbent on revenge.”. Rogue Sun #8 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
comicon.com
Know Your Place: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #8
“A massive secret is revealed to our group of LITTLE MONSTERS in the tunnels under the city. One vampire, Ray, is captured by the humans and separated from his friends…but what exactly do the humans have planned for the vampires? And will either group survive the fight?”
comicon.com
Preview: Conspiracies Begin To Take Shape In ‘Castle Full Of Blackbirds’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Castle Full Of Blackbirds #3, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Angela Slatter, artist Valeria Burzo, colorist Michelle Madsen. ‘Sara May expands her magical education in bigger but riskier ways as her lessons take a turn for the dangerous. And...
The best comics and graphic novels of 2022
One of the year’s most gripping works focused on a family glued to the TV. Oxygen Mask (Faber) charts a boy’s panicked thoughts as the pandemic and George Floyd’s death dominate the news, while his ill father coughs and coughs “like something in him is breaking up and breaking down at the same time”. American YA writer Jason Reynolds lets his stream of consciousness unspool over three long sentences and 384 pages, while artist Jason Griffin shows blotches, bricks, buildings, masked faces and scenes of incarceration and apocalypse. It’s a brilliant collaborative effort: you can inhale it at speed or linger over every startling page.
comicon.com
Family Trees So Twisted: Reviewing ‘Batgirls 2022 Annual’ #1
‘Batgirls’ meets ‘Freaky Friday’ in the first annual for one of DC Comics’ most colorful and fun books on the stands. Far more pages give us more time with the Batgirls as their world continues to grow and solidify, continuing to be a dynamic colorful, and very energetic place to visit full of so much character depth.
comicon.com
An Origin Most Tragic: Reviewing ‘Stillwater’ #16
‘Stillwater’ expands the horror and human experience explorations of this series through the use of a perfectly constructed flashback issue, capturing the energy and tone of the Civil War era it taps into. A powerful tragedy wrapped up in stunning tangible visuals that allow us to stand beside the point of view character and feel her pain. Truly a powerful encapsulation of the energy that makes this title so unique and intriguing.
comicon.com
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 22
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
comicon.com
Dog In Space–Watch The ‘Sunbelly’ Animated Short
Directed by Jordan Speer, Sunbelly is a sci-fi fantasy film about a group of interplanetary explorers searching for home. When a routine scout of a distant planet uncovers a lost civilization, the explorers discover the long forgotten origins of their mission. The animated short film hits my sweet-spot for retrofuturism and gave me the same vibes as Isle of Dogs. I hope to see more stories from this creative team.
comicon.com
Creator Confessions: The Importance Of Mailers
As a creator, there’s a mountain of logistical problems one must overcome in order to see their project come to life. Between writing, getting the art together, running a campaign, and finally printing the book, there is one last step that might be overlooked: shipping. The pro of having a large campaign with a lot of backers is that it’s a great success. The con is that now all those books have to be processed, packaged, and delivered. It’s always easy to take the simple way out and have a fulfillment company do things, but that’s a huge expense. And for creators who want to do the fulfillment themselves, it’s vastly important to understand just how critical comic mailers are.
comicon.com
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 5
It’s a storytelling trope to see a victim become the villain. That’s exactly what this season of Titans is doing, and this week’s episode was a pivotal one as it was the first step in seeing Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) fulfill his destiny. The episode had enough action and suspense to both entertain and put up a fight. It just wasn’t enough, though. Sebastian ultimately went with his mother, which is the season’s turning point into his descent into villainy. Also, the Titans certainly didn’t make it easy on Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente).
Comments / 0