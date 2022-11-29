Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
VIDEO: Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
Naugatuck going pink for what would have been Camilla’s 1st birthday
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police urged people to go pink at a tree lighting ceremony set for Saturday night in the borough. They said they’re planning to mark what would have been Camilla Francisquini’s 1st birthday. The 11-month-old girl was murdered on Nov. 18. “In the meantime,...
NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. The search for Christopher Francisquini now involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI more...
New 'Truck Tax' begins in January
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
VIDEO: Investigators to provide update on search for suspected baby killer
Meteorologists Jill Gilardi and Scot Haney said Thursday would be sunny, but chilly. Here is their Thursday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 1, including when the FBI plans to reveal new info on the search for a suspect.
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
22nd annual “Girl Within” fundraiser celebrates success of young women in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supporting girls in need and helping build resiliency is the goal for “The Village for Families & Children.”. Each year, the village serves nearly 20,000 girls, women, men and children throughout the community. Those services include helping fight against food insecurity, substance abuse, mental health...
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Gwyneth Paltrow has the ‘perfect pizza’ at Sally’s Apizza in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven’s pizza joints have a reputation, and that reputation has been known to attract star power. Gwyneth Paltrow recently stopped by Sally’s Apizza. The business posted about the visit on its Facebook page. Paltrow signed a box for the restaurant. “For all...
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
Jill rings the bell for the first time
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 30, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain and wind. Five officers charged in connection with the paralysis of a man in their custody may have an opportunity to have their records essentially wiped clean.
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Officers arrested in man’s paralysis case could have a chance to wipe their records clean
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Five officers charged in connection with the paralysis of a man in their custody may have an opportunity to have their records essentially wiped clean. Randy Cox, 36, was paralyzed from the chest down when officers failed to secure him in the back of...
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin talks about his decision to not seek re-election
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election. Bronin, whp is a Democrat, was elected in 2015. He was re-elected to a second term in 2019. Eyewitness News sat down with the mayor in his first sit down interview since...
VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Triple shooting in Waterbury
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's.
