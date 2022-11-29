ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New 'Truck Tax' begins in January

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. The search for Christopher Francisquini now involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI more...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

2 Long Island men charged in ghost gun trafficking ring

NEW YORK -- New York authorities have broken up a ghost gun trafficking ring.Attorney General Letitia James announced a 438-count indictment Thursday.Three people are charged with illegally selling 47 guns. Those weapons include ghost guns that were shipped to New York from Pennsylvania from online retailers.Two of the three men arrested are from Suffolk County -- 26-year-old Devon Smith-Martin and 46-year-old Fritz Pierre-Louis. The third, 26-year-old Hakeem Soloman, is from South Carolina.The takedown was the result of a six-month joint investigation involving several agencies, including the NYPD and the DEA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
WATERBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Same Day Healthcare Comes to Medically Underserved Bridgeport Neighborhood

Bridgeport, CT - On Thursday, December 8, residents of southwest Bridgeport can cheer at the grand opening of a new community health center right in their own backyard. Southwest Community Health Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration to unveil its latest location at 1020 Fairfield Avenue. With its newest location...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

