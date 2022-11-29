Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Von Miller Says Odell Beckham Jr. Has Narrowed His Decision Down To 2 Teams
The NFL world is awaiting a decision from talented free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appears he's getting close. Beckham is currently recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, the belief is that he will be healthy in time for the ...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
atozsports.com
Numbers Show How Close the Dallas Cowboys are to Taking the Division
As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for first place in the NFC East. The two teams met in week six, in which was the last game of QB Cooper Rush before Dak Prescott’s return. Since that game, both teams are...
Eagles Players Reaching Out To Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski?
The Philadelphia Eagles received some excellent news concerning their tight end, Dallas Goedert. Goedert injured his shoulder against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and was placed on injured reserve. That means he would miss at least four games, so he will be sidelined for at...
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
Yardbarker
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers
December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DeCamara: '2022 Eagles most criticized great Philly team ever'
The Eagles are an NFL best 10-1 and have a 14-percent chance to win the Super Bowl, third highest in the league, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown
Brown is wanted on a battery charge that stems from an alleged incident that took place on Nov. 28. A judge on Nov. 29 denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.
NBC Sports
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week
It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Defender Named One Of NFL’s Top Free Agents For 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of free agents following thee 2022 season. Faces that have been a part of the franchise for several years will be looking for a new home while certain new faces like defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi will have his one-year deal come to an end. It will be interesting to see how new general manager, Omar Khan approaches his first full off-season with so many questions. According to Pro Football Focus, the organization has one of the top 25 soon-to-bee free agents and it may not be who one would expect given the number of guys who could be on their way out.
Yardbarker
2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals
When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
