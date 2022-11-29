ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, NE

albionnewsonline.com

Property owners oppose vacating county road

Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
piercecountyleader.com

Couple Plans May Wedding

Briana Polt and Michael Newman, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brad and Lana Polt of Pierce, and John and Cathy Newman of Bettendorf, IA. Grandparents...
PIERCE, NE

