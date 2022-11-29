Read full article on original website
albionnewsonline.com
Property owners oppose vacating county road
Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
Another commercial flock in Nebraska infected by avian flu
The highly contagious, lethal avian influenza has struck another commercial flock in Nebraska, the state Department of Agriculture has reported.
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Plans May Wedding
Briana Polt and Michael Newman, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brad and Lana Polt of Pierce, and John and Cathy Newman of Bettendorf, IA. Grandparents...
