Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, with the rapper owing Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

By Lauren Frias,Lloyd Lee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkFRo_0jRiTOK800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9uiA_0jRiTOK800
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce nearly two years after filing.
  • West, known formally as Ye, is set to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support.
  • They will share joint custody of their four children, though Kim will have a majority of the time.

Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have settled their divorce nearly two years after announcing their split , and West is set to pay $200,000 per month in child support to his ex-wife, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The couple will share joint custody of their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with equal access, though Kardashian will have the kids for the majority of the time, sources told Entertainment Tonight and TMZ .

In September, Ye detailed in an episode of the podcast "Mind Full" his co-parenting dynamic with his ex-wife, saying "she's still got to, basically 80% of the time, raise those children."

Kardashian and Ye also agreed to split the costs of health care, security, and educational expenses, including private school tuition and fees and tutoring costs, per the documents viewed by Insider. The settlement also details how the former couple plans to divide a lengthy list of assets, including their properties, which will be distributed according to their prenup. Kardashian and Ye also agreed to wave spousal support.

After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 , citing irreconcilable differences, though the pair have been co-parenting their children since they announced the split. She later requested to be "legally single" after Ye didn't comply with her initial divorce filing, which a judge granted in March earlier this year.

The settlement comes as the rapper is hit with a wave of criticism over recent antisemitic rants and comments , which prompted big brands like Adidas , Foot Locker, and Gap to terminate partnerships with Ye's fashion company Yeezy earlier this year.

To add to his financial woes, Ye also claimed in a podcast Monday that the IRS put a $75 million hold on four of his accounts because he owes around $50 million in taxes.

"I found out — OK, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts," Ye said during the podcast, referring to the IRS putting a hold on his accounts. "And then they said you owe a lot of taxes. Took me, like, six hours to find out how much 'a lot' was. They said, well, around $50 million."

He went on to say that he was "obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet" and how he tried to find out if he was evading taxes, adding that "now I'm having — I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really."

"It's like I didn't even know where to put the money," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 914

Thomas Porter
3d ago

She make just as much. Wow. way to keep a man down. IF YOU CAN TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS YOU SHOULDN'T BE ON CHILD SUPPORT. 43 MILLION C'MON SYSTEM

Reply(31)
184
Alicia Rouse
3d ago

Literally makes a song about avoiding gold diggers and then marries one not even 10 years later. Smooth move there Ye.

Reply(58)
170
holy cow ?
3d ago

she really needs 200,000 a month , show that settlement to the poor people of the USA , they are the ones that idolize her , what a joke

Reply(6)
75
Insider

Insider

