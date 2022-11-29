ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers, NE

albionnewsonline.com

Property owners oppose vacating county road

Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Donna Kruse will be Light Parade Grand Marshall

Donna Kruse, a generous contributor to many local projects and organizations, has been chosen Grand Marshall for Albion’s 2022 Downtown Holiday Light Parade, which will be held this Thursday, Dec. 1. She has lived in the Albion community for the past 72 years, and has served on several local...
ALBION, NE

