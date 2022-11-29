Read full article on original website
Related
albionnewsonline.com
Property owners oppose vacating county road
Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
albionnewsonline.com
Donna Kruse will be Light Parade Grand Marshall
Donna Kruse, a generous contributor to many local projects and organizations, has been chosen Grand Marshall for Albion’s 2022 Downtown Holiday Light Parade, which will be held this Thursday, Dec. 1. She has lived in the Albion community for the past 72 years, and has served on several local...
Comments / 0