Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Celebrating Kirk Hammett + ‘Reload’
November 18 is an important date in the history of Metallica. On Nov. 18, 1962, Kirk Hammett was born. On Nov. 18, 1997, Reload was released. And on Nov. 18, 2016, Metallica unveiled their massive album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct. So you know I had to pull out some major celebrations for...
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
5 Years Ago: Metallica Confronts Dystopia With ‘Spit Out the Bone’
For many Metallica fans, 2016's Hardwired … to Self-Destruct was a much more satisfying release than anything they’d heard for years. It appeared impossible that the band would ever fully embrace their thrash metal roots, but a number of tracks on Metallica's tenth LP were powerfully reminiscent of the past.
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McVie (@christinemcvieofficial)A statement from her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of...
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Lars Ulrich once gave Machine Head’s Robb Flynn some hard-hitting advice: “The world is going to hate you sometimes”
Machine Head's Robb Flynn says a few words from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich helped him through some tough times
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Here are James Hetfield's lyrics for Lux Æterna, Metallica's surprise new single
Metallica family, are you ready to sing along?
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
Lars Ulrich Talks Metallica Updates with Howard Stern—“We’re Playing Two Completely Different Shows”
Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich, joined Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to share updates about the legendary metal band and chit-chat about the hit television show Stranger Things. While appearing on the show on Monday (Nov. 28), Ulrich debuted the new Metallica song, “Lux Æterna.”
Eminem Met His Ex-Wife Kim Scott When She Was 13
Eminem and Kim Scott first met each other when she was 13 years old. Their relationship was filled with ups and downs over the following decades.
Ringo Starr and His Wife Lived like ‘Simple People’ According to a Beatles Insider
A Beatles insider once explained how Ringo Starr and his wife lived like simple people even after they purchased a mansion.
James Hetfield Says Metallica’s ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’ ‘Felt Forced’
Metallica's James Hetfield has reiterated his mixed feelings toward the band's mid-'90s output, calling 1996's Load and 1997's Reload "forced." The singer and guitarist reflected on Metallica's constantly shapeshifting career in a sweeping new band profile in The New Yorker. "We've always been very organic. Load and Reload felt different to me," he said. "Felt forced."
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
Funko Pop! Unveils New Set of Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Collectibles
End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set. That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Facing Legal Action Over Raunchy Marge Simpson Halloween Costume
Cardi B is now facing legal action as a result of her wild Marge Simpson costume that she donned for Halloween in October. Wearing a tight lime green one-piece, Cardi painted her skin the signature yellow tone of The Simpsons’ mother and even rocked Marge’s signature red-beaded necklace and towering blue hairstyle.
