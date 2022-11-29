ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McVie (@christinemcvieofficial)A statement from her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of...
James Hetfield Says Metallica’s ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’ ‘Felt Forced’

Metallica's James Hetfield has reiterated his mixed feelings toward the band's mid-'90s output, calling 1996's Load and 1997's Reload "forced." The singer and guitarist reflected on Metallica's constantly shapeshifting career in a sweeping new band profile in The New Yorker. "We've always been very organic. Load and Reload felt different to me," he said. "Felt forced."
Funko Pop! Unveils New Set of Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Collectibles

End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set. That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.
Cardi B Facing Legal Action Over Raunchy Marge Simpson Halloween Costume

Cardi B is now facing legal action as a result of her wild Marge Simpson costume that she donned for Halloween in October. Wearing a tight lime green one-piece, Cardi painted her skin the signature yellow tone of The Simpsons’ mother and even rocked Marge’s signature red-beaded necklace and towering blue hairstyle.
