The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Yardbarker

Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014

It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
The Spun

Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy

Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
ClutchPoints

1 Bucks player who must be traded soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return

The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Axios Chicago

Eat Their Lunch: Green Bay Packers

This Sunday marks the 206th time the Bears have played the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are underperforming this year, but the winner of this intense rivalry will become the franchise with the most NFL regular season wins of all time. Today we turn to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei — who grew up in Oshkosh rooting for the Packers — for Wisconsin tailgate picks to help us eat the Cheeseheads' lunch.First course: "Start with charcoal-grilled Johnsonville brats. Boil them and then bathe them in Point beer. Add onions." Deep fried cheese curds from Cheesie's. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosSecond course: "Deep-fried cheese curds." "These sound worthy: Hickory bacon curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Ellsworth. They've won championship cheese contests." Third course: "Wash it down with some beer cheese soup and a side of Spotted Cow." "It's nutritious and delicious." As for the game, Jim is hoping his Packers make a run despite Aaron Rodgers' rib injury. The Bears, on the other hand, are now playing to lose — which would mean better draft picks next year.
Yardbarker

“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
The Spun

Packers Make Wednesday Practice Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is expected to gut through his rib injury for Sunday's division rival matchup against Chicago, but the Packers are being extra cautious with the soon-to-be 38-year-old QB in the days leading up to the game. According to Ryan Wood of USA Today, "Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Aaron...
Chicago Tribune

Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.

The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching ...
