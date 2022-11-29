Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Yardbarker
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Packers OT David Bakhtiari to miss game vs. Chicago after having appendectomy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. This comes after Bakhtiari had an appendectomy on Friday and will be out for Sunday’s game. An appendectomy is a surgery to remove the appendix when it is infected. This condition is called appendicitis, […]
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Aaron Rodgers Was Asked If He'd Be Open To Jordan Love Playing
It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers wasn't thrilled when the Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers thought that the team was better suited to picking someone who could help the team win now rather than in the long term.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Eat Their Lunch: Green Bay Packers
This Sunday marks the 206th time the Bears have played the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are underperforming this year, but the winner of this intense rivalry will become the franchise with the most NFL regular season wins of all time. Today we turn to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei — who grew up in Oshkosh rooting for the Packers — for Wisconsin tailgate picks to help us eat the Cheeseheads' lunch.First course: "Start with charcoal-grilled Johnsonville brats. Boil them and then bathe them in Point beer. Add onions." Deep fried cheese curds from Cheesie's. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosSecond course: "Deep-fried cheese curds." "These sound worthy: Hickory bacon curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Ellsworth. They've won championship cheese contests." Third course: "Wash it down with some beer cheese soup and a side of Spotted Cow." "It's nutritious and delicious." As for the game, Jim is hoping his Packers make a run despite Aaron Rodgers' rib injury. The Bears, on the other hand, are now playing to lose — which would mean better draft picks next year.
Yardbarker
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
Wisconsin hosting two tight ends on official visits this weekend
Tight ends Tucker Ashcraft and C.J. Jacobsen in the 2023 recruiting class will officially visit Madison this weekend.
Packers Make Wednesday Practice Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is expected to gut through his rib injury for Sunday's division rival matchup against Chicago, but the Packers are being extra cautious with the soon-to-be 38-year-old QB in the days leading up to the game. According to Ryan Wood of USA Today, "Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Aaron...
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching ...
saturdaytradition.com
De'Vondre Campbell has injury designation set by Green Bay Packers heading into Week 13
De’Vondre Campbell might not be playing in Sunday’s game based on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report. The Packers are 4-8 following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Campbell appeared on the injury report Friday and is officially listed as questionable by the team.
Comments / 0