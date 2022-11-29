Read full article on original website
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
carolinajournal.com
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, NC Boy Uses His Yearly Allowance To Buy Gifts For The Needy
According to WCNC, a Charlotte, North Carolina middle schooler has saved his entire allowance from 2022 in order to buy Christmas presents for others in need. Jaelim Mays calls his mission “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The 8th grader cleaned pools and did chores in order to save $2,000. His mother says he could tell you countless reasons why he wants to do this, but ultimately he likes to put a smile on people’s faces. The family wanted to help him with the task. His mother said she jumped right in and was speechless by the idea.
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
country1037fm.com
Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina
Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WECT
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare. Suzie Gooding said the views...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Castle Home Includes Gargoyles, Sword In Stone, Tower
Many of us jokingly refer to how whimsical it might be to live in a castle. However, there’s a South Carolina castle home that makes that dream a reality. The Walhalla “castle” carries a list price of $525,000 and sits on 3 acres. The State says the 3000-square-foot home comes complete with gargoyles, a gated entry, tower and a sword in stone. The home is lovingly referred to as a “storybook” home. But, a home with these unique features doesn’t appeal to everyone. Therefore, after sitting on the market for a bit, sellers recently dropped the price. I’m all about castles. My favorite castle of all time is the Biltmore House in Asheville. I could see myself living there. LOL. And, who didn’t watch Downton Abbey and imagine themselves there? On the other hand, castles typically require a staff to help with the upkeep. I’m guessing if you purchase this South Carolina castle home, the maintenance is up to you.
country1037fm.com
American Pickers Comes To South Carolina
American Pickers once again comes to South Carolina in February. A press release from the popular show says they’re looking for “interesting characters with fascinating items.” The series, which follows the team on a mission to recycle America, premiered in 2010. Until fairly recently, the team included Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz scouring old homes, barns and junk piles for pieces of Americana. However, health issues and conflict caused a split between the two. And, in July, Fritz suffered a stroke. Then, in mid-August doctors released him to a rehab facility for recovery. Unfortunately, according to The U.S. Sun, his condition now requires temporary guardianship to aid in his care and decision making.
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
country1037fm.com
McAdenville, North Carolina Christmas Lights Are Ready Set and Go
Most of us that live around here just take them for granted but people travel from states away to Christmas Town, USA. The McAdenville, North Carolina Christmas lights are ready set and go. The lights come on for the season Thursday. The Christmas lights in McAdenville make the top 5...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
One dead in Gastonia shooting, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is dead after a shooting in a home on Spring Valley Drive Friday night, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they responded before 10 p.m. to the scene near Shannon Bradley Road. A police spokesperson told Channel 9 one person is in custody. At...
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Gives Birth And Wins Lottery On The Same Day
Brenda Hernandez, of Concord, North Carolina, gave birth and won a $100,000 Powerball jackpot on the same day. According to WYFF4, she bought her Powerball ticket from a local convenience store and then went into labor. Brenda had a healthy baby girl and then discovered she won the lottery. She...
country1037fm.com
Storytime With Santa At Cornelius Library
As old fashioned as they may seem in our rapidly-evolving digital age, there are still a few “analog” Christmas traditions that manage to survive, such as putting up a real Christmas tree and singing carols. One of my favorites is the reading of the holiday classic, The Night Before Christmas.
