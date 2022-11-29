“SNL” Lines Up Next 3 Shows with Keke Palmer, SZA, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile, “Elvis” Star Austin Butler

Read full article on original website
Related
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
Showbiz411
NY Film Critics Circle Winners “Tár” Best Picture, Cate Blanchett Best Actress, Colin Farrell Best Actor, Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan, “Banshees,” “EO,” “Top Gun Maverick”
The New York Film Critics are announcing their 2022 winners one by one. It’s always fun to follow along as the white smoke rises out of the chimneys. Best Picture goes to Todd Field’s “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett and heading to VOD shortly. This is not the first Best Picture for Field at the NYFCC. “In the Bedroom” and each of its actors, Sissy Spacek and Tom Wilkinson, won in 2001. Congrats!
Showbiz411
Kanye West Triples Down, Posts Swastika Entwined with a Jewish Star, Calls for Supporting January 6th Protesters, Praises Hitler on Alex Jones’s Show
Kanye West has just posted a picture of a swastika entwined with a Jewish star. He is disgusting, we get that. But he’s also a raging idiot, not just an anti-semite. He’s vile And this has got to stop. It’s time for Elon Musk to ban him from Twitter.
Showbiz411
Eight Months After Oscar Slap, Will Smith Gets Red Carpet Premiere in Hollywood for “Emancipation” Like it Never Happened (Reviews Not Good)
UPDATE: Reviews are at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes and dropping. With some positive thoughts, most reviewers are nixing this film. Remember how everyone was so upset about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on live TV? Not anymore. Tonight in Westwood not far from the Dolby Theater, Hollywood threw Smith a...
Showbiz411
Jane Curtin, 75, Will Play the Mother of Katey Sagal, 68, on “Roseanne” Spin Off “The Conners”
Jane Curtin, the great comic actress from “SNL” and “Kate and Allie,” is 75 years old. So it makes no sense that she will play the mother of a 68 year old actress on “The Conners.”. This is hilarious. Curtin will be the mother to...
Showbiz411
Stevie Nicks Says She Didn’t Even Know Christine McVie Was Sick Until Saturday Night: Read Her Handwritten Letter
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks posted a handwritten note to Instagram this afternoon. She says she didn’t even know Christine McVie, her “best friend since 1975,” was ill until this past Saturday. That seems a little odd, but okay. Here’s Stevie’s post:. Author. Roger Friedman...
Showbiz411
Is Marion Ravenswood Returning for “Indiana Jones 5”? Karen Allen Isn’t Saying, But She’s Up for an “Animal House” Sequel
EXCLUSIVE There were plenty of interesting people who turned up for last night’s screening and reception for “The Fabelmans.” In fact, the only person missing, sadly, was director Steven Spielberg, who’s been sidelined with COVID. He was very much missed!. Still, the group at swanky Lincoln...
Comments / 0