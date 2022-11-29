WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Some lawmakers from Virginia reacted to the vote. “I am deeply gratified by today’s passage of a bill protecting marriage equality in the United States. In 2006, over my objection, Virginia passed a referendum amending the state constitution to deny any recognition to same-sex relationships. One of my major priorities when I became a Senator was making progress on marriage equality. When I became Senator in 2013, I joined many Senate Democratic colleagues in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing that marriage equality should be the law of the land. I was pleased with the Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling in June 2015 and assumed that marriage equality was now protected for all.

