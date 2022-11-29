Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
WECT
LGBTQ activists react as Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, United Methodist churches disaffiliate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Respect for Marriage Act passed the United States Senate Tuesday with bipartisan support, meaning protections for same-sex and interracial marriages are one step closer to becoming law. North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Tom Tillis both voted in favor of the bill. Caroline Morin, the...
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Shelby, Tuberville vote ‘No’ on bill to codify same-sex, interracial marriage
The U.S. Senate passed the "Respect for Marriage Act" Tuesday — moving ahead with federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act
Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
Marriage bill passes U.S. Senate, with 1/2 of Utah's senators supporting
In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Senate prepares to vote on LGBTQ marriage bill
Tuesday is gearing up to be a historic day in the Senate as lawmakers are poised to pass a bill protecting the right to marry for same-sex couples.
NC battle brewing? Republican wants Thom Tillis sanctioned for same-sex marriage vote
Who is the North Carolina Republican Party, and who does it want to be? | Editorial
Chasten Buttigieg shared what marriage equality looks like after the Senate voted to protect it
The Respect for Marriage act would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.
LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but […] The post LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AOL Corp
Same-sex marriage legislation divides conservatives ahead of vote next week
There is a distinct difference in how groups on the left and right are reacting to a bill that supporters say would enhance protections for both gay rights and religious freedom. The Senate has advanced the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) past a key obstacle, overcoming the filibuster with 62...
cbs19news
Virginia lawmakers react to marriage equality bill's passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Some lawmakers from Virginia reacted to the vote. “I am deeply gratified by today’s passage of a bill protecting marriage equality in the United States. In 2006, over my objection, Virginia passed a referendum amending the state constitution to deny any recognition to same-sex relationships. One of my major priorities when I became a Senator was making progress on marriage equality. When I became Senator in 2013, I joined many Senate Democratic colleagues in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing that marriage equality should be the law of the land. I was pleased with the Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling in June 2015 and assumed that marriage equality was now protected for all.
Comments / 0