Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Paderborn University leads EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. It has given rise to smart assistants that take on tasks that would otherwise take humans a great deal of time and effort - in medicine, business and industry, for example. To do this, smart assistants require vast amounts of data. ’Knowledge graphs’ are one of the preferred mechanisms for representing data here, because they can be understood by both humans and machines and ensure that information is processed logically. They are considered key for a number of popular technologies such as Internet search engines and personal digital assistants. However, existing machine learning approaches for knowledge graphs still have some shortcomings, in particular with respect to scalability, consistency and completeness. A further problem is that they do not meet the human need for comprehensibility. Researchers at Paderborn University are now working on a large-scale research project to develop explainable machine learning for large-scale knowledge graphs. The National Center for Scientific Research ’Demokritos’ in Greece, the European Union Satellite Centre (SatCen) in Spain, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands as well as the companies DATEV and webLyzard technology are also involved in the ENEXA* project.
myscience.org
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
myscience.org
Large language models help decipher clinical notes
Researchers used a powerful deep-learning model to extract important data from electronic health records that could assist with personalized medicine. Electronic health records (EHRs) need a new public relations manager. Ten years ago, the U.S. government passed a law that required hospitals to digitize their health records with the intent of improving and streamlining care. The enormous amount of information in these now-digital records could be used to answer very specific questions beyond the scope of clinical trials: What’s the right dose of this medication for patients with this height and weight? What about patients with a specific genomic profile?
myscience.org
University of Toronto President Meric Gertler calls for cross-sector collaboration at Climate Economy Summit
Partnerships between the public and private sectors are crucial to help the Toronto region capitalize on its strong cluster of clean energy companies, University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says. He issued the call for collaboration at the recent Climate Economy Summit , co-hosted by University of Toronto’s Climate Positive...
myscience.org
Confederation sets targets for the use of data science
The federal government wishes to use data science in a more targeted way in the future to support the government and the administration in their work. On 2 December 2022, the Federal Council adopted the federal data science strategy and issued various mandates. Numerous offices within the federal administration apply...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
myscience.org
Capturing the carbon opportunity: Making carbon capture and storage a reality for UK businesses
Policy@Manchester are delighted to launch a new report in collaboration with the CBI. ’Capturing the Carbon Opportunity’ draws on expert research from The University of Manchester academics on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and combines this insight with findings from interviews with businesses and industry leaders throughout the CCS supply chain.
myscience.org
Open Science: data sharing struggling
Despite mandatory data sharing policies adopted by some scientific journals, the potential for reuse of these data remains limited. This is the finding of a meta-research on open science undertaken by Dominique Roche, postdoctoral fellow in biology at the University of Neuchâtel. Open science is a worldwide movement to...
myscience.org
A collaborative global network is established for the study of ecological interactions between plants
Researchers from 23 countries on 5 continents, coordinated by the Center for Research on Desertification (CIDE, UV/CSIC/GVA), collaborate and provide open data related to the processes of association between plants. The data collected over 15 years will contribute to knowledge about the stability and dynamics of plant communities and ecosystems.
myscience.org
Q&A: Recycling Electronic Waste Could Be a Golden Opportunity
By 2033, more than 1 billion laptops, cellphones, and other electronic devices could be entering the U.S. waste stream each year. That’s according to a new study in Nature Sustainability that projects a dramatic increase in the amount and complexity of U.S. waste electronics in the decade ahead. If not properly recycled, this influx represents a growing cause for environmental concern as it contains many toxic materials, according to study coauthors Peng Peng and Arman Shehabi, two scientists at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab).
myscience.org
The DigiQ project: boosting talent and teaching resources in quantum technology
Promoting training for professionals and the creation of innovative teaching resources in quantum technologies facing the global challenge of digital transformation is the main objective of the DigiQ project, an initiative in higher education for master studies promoted by the European Commission. The DigiQ project, in which twenty universities from...
myscience.org
Developing connection standards for heart-on-chips
Heart-on-a-Chip devices are microfluidic devices that enable the replication of a human heart at the microscale. The adoption of these devices has not reached its full potential. For his doctoral thesis, Aisen Gabriel de Sá Vivas developed a fluidic circuit board with standard connections to connect Heart-on-a-Chip devices without tubes. He will defend his thesis on 30 November.
myscience.org
New AI method for public health analysis shows trends in substance use among high schoolers
University of Waterloo researchers take a novel approach to public health analysis. High school students who have a large weekly allowance, friends who smoke and low levels of physical activity are more likely to use multiple substances over time. Conversely, being older, being Black and eating breakfast daily were factors associated with a smaller chance of transitioning to multiple use.
myscience.org
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher
- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
myscience.org
Australian public strongly supports DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions: study
Nine in 10 Australians would participate in preventive DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions, a new national survey has found. Published in the Journal of Medical Genetics , the Monash University-led survey results come as a world-first Australian DNA screening program for some cancers and heart disease called DNA Screen recently attracted more than 20,000 volunteers in its first week.
myscience.org
Study on insurers’ online presence: size is not the decisive factor
HSLU study on insurers’ online presence: size is not the decisive factor. Anyone who thinks "the bigger the insurer, the better the online presence" is wrong, as a new study by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts shows. In fact, the size of the insurer, measured in terms of the respective balance sheet total, does not play a role - although larger insurers would tend to have a competitive advantage due to higher financial resources.
myscience.org
Urban planning helps mitigate extreme weather effects in Haut-Valais
Olivier Lalancette, an EPFL Master’s student in architecture, has come up with some development proposals for the Brig-Visp-Naters conurbation. His suggestions, relatively modest in scope, could help these cities better withstand the droughts and heavy rainfall that are expected to intensify by 2050. Lalancette hopes his study will start a conversation about the region’s future.
myscience.org
Smartphone tech that responds to breathing could benefit asthma, COPD and long Covid patients
People with respiratory problems could benefit from new technology created by a UCL researcher that uses smartphone sensors to recognise and respond to breathing. A wellness app - Lungy - created by NHS Doctor Luke Hale (UCL Division of Medicine) has been released today (Wednesday 30 November 2022), helping users to self-manage anxiety, stress, sleep problems and training for sports.
myscience.org
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
myscience.org
Photonics chip allows light amplification
Scientists at EPFL have developed photonic integrated circuits that demonstrated a new principle of light amplification on a silicon chip. It can be employed for optical signals like those used in Lidar, trans-oceanic fiber amplifiers or in data center telecommunications. The ability to achieve quantum-limited amplification of optical signals contained...
Comments / 0