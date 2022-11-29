ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theeastcountygazette.com

A 12-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot on Her Birthday -Chicago Police Announce Two Men are Charged in the Crime

On March 2 at around 8 p.m., police said bullets were fired down the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, where Nyzireya Moore, then 12 years old, was riding with family members. It was reported to the police that the girl had been shot in the back of the head, and her loved ones rushed her to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help. The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
CRETE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of killing, dismembering landlady in Arcadia Terrace assigned new judge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman accused of killing her Arcadia Terrace neighborhood landlady and dismembering her body will be assigned a new judge. In a new court filing, attorneys for Sandra Kolalou, 36, argued the current judge was "prejudiced" against her and that she will not receive a fair trial.The judge agreed to the request and the case will be reassigned.   When we reached out for comment, the defense declined to elaborate.Kolalou is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings. The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking. All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of...
CHICAGO, IL
