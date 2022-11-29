CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman accused of killing her Arcadia Terrace neighborhood landlady and dismembering her body will be assigned a new judge. In a new court filing, attorneys for Sandra Kolalou, 36, argued the current judge was "prejudiced" against her and that she will not receive a fair trial.The judge agreed to the request and the case will be reassigned. When we reached out for comment, the defense declined to elaborate.Kolalou is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count...

