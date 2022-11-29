Read full article on original website
theeastcountygazette.com
A 12-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot on Her Birthday -Chicago Police Announce Two Men are Charged in the Crime
On March 2 at around 8 p.m., police said bullets were fired down the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, where Nyzireya Moore, then 12 years old, was riding with family members. It was reported to the police that the girl had been shot in the back of the head, and her loved ones rushed her to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
3 critically injured in Will County stabbing during apparent domestic incident: police
The Will County Sheriff's Office said three people are in critical condition in an apparent violent attack in a home in unincorporated Crete Thursday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help. The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in...
Caught on camera: Woman robbed at gunpoint during attempted carjacking in West Rogers Park
A Chicago woman said her daughter was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who tried to take her vehicle.
Woman released from hospital after son-in-law allegedly stabs her and husband : Police
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed a 36-year-old man attacked a 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man in their home on Shady Grove Court Thursday evening. Police said the younger man is related by marriage to the couple.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home
CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
Woman accused of killing, dismembering landlady in Arcadia Terrace assigned new judge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman accused of killing her Arcadia Terrace neighborhood landlady and dismembering her body will be assigned a new judge. In a new court filing, attorneys for Sandra Kolalou, 36, argued the current judge was "prejudiced" against her and that she will not receive a fair trial.The judge agreed to the request and the case will be reassigned. When we reached out for comment, the defense declined to elaborate.Kolalou is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
Feds seek 5 years in prison for man who bought gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors are seeking a stiff five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner — insisting that the man "shares blame for what happened to those officers." Jamel Danzy of Indiana...
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
Crete couple in their 60s expected to live after in-law allegedly stabs them: Police
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed a 36-year-old man attacked a 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man in their home on Shady Grove Court Thursday evening. Police said the younger man is related by marriage to the couple.
Suspect in Chicago freezer body case pleads not guilty
A woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house where she lived has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the slaying.
Suspects robbing store employees at gunpoint in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a string of armed robberies that occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders approached a victim, who was working in a retail business, and displayed handguns while demanding cash or property, police said. The offenders then fled the scene in...
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
Nearly 8-years in prison for Chicago man who robbed undercover cop
A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cortez Price to 93 months in federal prison.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings. The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking. All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of...
