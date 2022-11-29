Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Historic Detroit Home Takes Term ‘Fixer Upper’ to New Heights in Big Way
I have huge respect for those that can look at a home and see the endless possibilities. With a little paint, a few updates, and suddenly, what started as a fixer-upper has become a showplace. Truth be told, there are those homes that may seem just too far gone to save, and this Detroit home may just be that kind of place.
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail
On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
Enjoy An Overnight Stay In A Michigan Cozy Container – Here’s How
Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan store is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a pure Michigan getaway. One lucky person will win an overnight stay at the Cozy Container in Brandon Township and over $1000 in Stormy Kromer gear. From now until December 22nd, guests at Bridge Street Exchange can earn tickets for the drawing that will determine a winner. Every purchase at BSE gets you in the running for this super unique experience.
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
Nate Burleson Gives Detroit a Shoutout on ‘The NFL Today’ Only True Detroiters Will Recognize
Nate Burleson is not a native Michigander (he's Canadian). However, his 4 years with the Detroit Lions certainly have given him an affinity for the city and state. The NFL Today host (and host of CBS This Morning and Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime) gave Detroit an unexpected shoutout to close out the Thanksgiving Day pregame show before a game the Lions would close in the closing seconds to the Buffalo Bills.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
