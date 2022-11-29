ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

97.5 NOW FM

Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail

On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
PONTIAC, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Enjoy An Overnight Stay In A Michigan Cozy Container – Here’s How

Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan store is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a pure Michigan getaway. One lucky person will win an overnight stay at the Cozy Container in Brandon Township and over $1000 in Stormy Kromer gear. From now until December 22nd, guests at Bridge Street Exchange can earn tickets for the drawing that will determine a winner. Every purchase at BSE gets you in the running for this super unique experience.
FENTON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Nate Burleson Gives Detroit a Shoutout on ‘The NFL Today’ Only True Detroiters Will Recognize

Nate Burleson is not a native Michigander (he's Canadian). However, his 4 years with the Detroit Lions certainly have given him an affinity for the city and state. The NFL Today host (and host of CBS This Morning and Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime) gave Detroit an unexpected shoutout to close out the Thanksgiving Day pregame show before a game the Lions would close in the closing seconds to the Buffalo Bills.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

