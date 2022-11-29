ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend. Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died. A 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot while getting off his bus Wednesday died Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in north Charlotte. Officials said the crash happened in the area of Statesville Road and Spector Drive. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. The details surrounding what led up to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says

These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
