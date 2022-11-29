Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Skipwith Place where they found […]
WBTV
Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop
A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend. Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died. A 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot while getting off his bus Wednesday died Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was...
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
WBTV
One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in north Charlotte. Officials said the crash happened in the area of Statesville Road and Spector Drive. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. The details surrounding what led up to the...
WBTV
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit...
WBTV
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
Gastonia infant has skull fracture, mother’s boyfriend arrested: Police
A Gastonia infant suffered a skull fracture and the boyfriend of the baby's mother is now under arrest, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
WBTV
Charlotte woman facing federal charges after operating fraud and kickback scheme
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. 17-year-old shot at bus stop...
Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says
These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
45-year-old man arrested in west Charlotte homicide, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 20-year-old man found shot in west Charlotte Tuesday night was taken to a hospital where he died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sadler Road west of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Darrius Brooks was taken to...
NC mentorship group leader concerned after six juveniles arrested on murder charges
In just seven days, six juveniles have been arrested and hit with a slew of charges, including first-degree murder in Charlotte.
CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
Man accused of shooting, killing Charlotte woman and stealing her Mercedes-Benz this October: CMPD
A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman back in October, CMPD said.
