Primary tussle arrives as lawmakers consider secretary of state candidates
A brouhaha over New Hampshire’s primary schedule comes as state legislators are mulling who they’ll support to be New Hampshire’s next secretary of state. President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee’s plan to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation primary status was met by a chorus of backlash from the state’s top Democrats and from Secretary of State David Scanlan, who vowed to uphold New Hampshire’s state law requiring it to have the first-in-the-nation primary.
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential...
Lakes Region Community Emergency Response and Medical Reserve Corp receive statewide recognition
LACONIA — The Partnership for Public Health, Winnipesaukee Public Health Network is proud to announce the Lakes Region Community Emergency Response Team and Medical Reserve Corp is the recipient of Volunteer NH’s “2022 Spirit of NH Award” in the Group Category. The Spirit of NH Awards...
25-year-old driver arrested for DWI clocked at 116 mph on I-93
TILTON — Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, was arrested Tuesday night by state police after speeding down Interstate-93 at over 100 miles per hour. Morocho-Carchi, of Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation.
