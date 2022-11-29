Read full article on original website
Nadal teases potentially reuniting with Federer for exhibition tour
Rafael Nadal teased another South American exhibition Tour but this time with Federer during his stay in Colombia. Nadal and Ruud were in Colombia for the Spaniard's exhibition Tour and he admitted that he wants to hold another one. Nadal has enjoyed tremendous popularity on the continent and he made his way to give them some tennis as he didn't play in South America for a few years.
Bianca Andreescu enjoys off-season in Jamaica, spends time reading her new children's book with kids
Former World No.4 Bianca Andreescu seems to be thoroughly enjoying her off-season in Jamaica. The Canadian tennis superstar recently spent quality time with kids at the Round Hill Hotels in Jamaica, playing tennis and reading her children's book 'Bibi's Got Game' with them. Andreescu accompanied Canadian Open Toronto tournament director...
"It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar": Nadal plays in Mexico for final time with announcement following South American Tour
Rafael Nadal took on Casper Ruud in Mexico City in a huge arena as the Spaniard made an announcement regarding Mexico. Nadal played many times over the years in Mexico but he announced that this match in Mexico City was probably his last one in the country. He was in Acapulco last year winning the event by beating Norrie 6-4 6-4 in the final but he won't be returning in 2023.
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
South Korea stuns Portugal late to reach last 16, knock Uruguay out of World Cup
There was another shocker at the 2022 World Cup as South Korea pipped Uruguay for a place in the round of 16. South Korea went from the bottom of Group H to second place after Hwang Hee-chan's dramatic stoppage-time goal secured a stunning 2-1 victory over group winner Portugal on Friday.
Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: El Tri eliminated from FIFA World Cup before knockouts for first time since
Mexico's World Cup journey came to a close on Wednesday after 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to see El Tri through to the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive World Cup. Mexico's attack finally started to click in the final match day of the group stage with goals by Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, but Saudi Arabia snuffed the candle out on Mexico's hope with a late game stoppage time goal from Salem Aldawsari.
Kerber on comeback after becoming a mother: "I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good
Angelique Kerber won't come back to tennis until sometime in the next year but she's hopeful to be an inspiration for other players. Kerber announced her pregnancy just days ahead of the US Open adding herself to the long list of former and current players that became mothers during their active playing days. The 34-year-old is due sometime in March or April and she talked about her plans of coming back and playing tennis:
Former World No.1 Tracy Austin gives favourite moments and matches from 2022 season including Federer Laver Cup emotional farewell
Former great Tracy Austin picked her favourite moments from the 2022 season naming several good ones featuring some legends. Tracy Austin has served as an analyst for the tennis channel multiple times this year and a former tennis player she keenly follows the game. She responded to a question on the social media platform Twitter about picking her favourite moments of the past season and she choose some good ones.
Tennis records likely never to be broken featuring Navratilova and Isner-Mahut
There are certain records in sports that seem likely to get ever broken and let's look at four from tennis that fit that description. Tennis has many records and many have been and will be broken but some seem destined to stand forever. You probably have a few of those in mind but we'll refresh your memory with some of them. The youngest player to ever win a professional match was Mary Joe Fernandez who did it aged 13 and it doesn't seem likely that anyone will ever break that.
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16
One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...
Djokovic to begin return to Australia at Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic will begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International with the news being finally official after weeks of speculation. There have been reporters from his native Serbia that he will start his year early in Australia at the Adelaide International. It's now officially confirmed with Djokovic appearing on the entry list of the event and that will actually be his only prep event for the Australian Open.
Millman believes Verdasco TUE ban proves Halep is innocent: "If she really wanted to enhance her performance with a substance she could have just gone down a TUE path"
John Millman thinks the Verdasco suspension is a good indication that Simona Halep is probably innocent in her own doping case. Simona Halep was suspended from tennis a few weeks ago after her samples revealed traces of a banned substance. The Romanian tennis player was shocked and plans to fight for the truth in order to prove her innocence and John Millman believes her.
Simone Biles Shares Love for Miami in Matching Set
The Olympic gold medalist is clearly enjoying her time in Florida.
"This morning was an absolute mess" - Genie Bouchard details stressful day as she begins pre-season training
Just a day after commencing her pre-season training, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard experienced an eventful morning on Wednesday. The 28-year-old took to social media to describe her hilarious start to the day, stating that she accidentally locked herself out of her house. When she informed her coach Tim Blenkiron, who had a spare key to Bouchard's house, he came to her rescue, but with the wrong key. Thus, the tennis star had to take a cab to her Pilates session.
Troicki hopes for Djokovic Davis Cup return: “We are counting on Novak in Norway”
In order to qualify for the Davis Cup Group Stage will take on Norway with Team Captain Viktor Troicki hoping to have Djokovic. Djokovic was unable to help his country in the group stage this year which caused the nation to be eliminated from the competition as they still heavily rely on him. There are some solid players like Kecmanovic and Krajinovic, but they are very beatable without Djokovic.
Badosa and Alcaraz reveal Spotify Wrapped for 2022 with Bad Bunny dominating
Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa shared their musical taste with the Spotify wrapped and they both favour the same artist. Paula Badosa has been outspoken about her love for reggeaton many times practically admitting that she doesn't listen to anything else. Seems like Carlos Alcaraz has a similar taste as both of them shared their Spotify Wrapped with Bad Bunny being their most listened artist.
Journalist indicates widespread use of TUE amid Verdasco ban: "Half of top 100 is on it…maybe more"
Tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg has suggested that the vast majority of top players use Adderal in light of Verdasco's suspension. The drug itself is banned by the anti-doping agency however players or athletes diagnosed with ADHD can apply for an exemption which allows them to use it and play. It's a fairly well-known drug that helps with focus and reaction time which is quite crucial in tennis.
Andy Murray - Piers Morgan saga continues as Messi misses penalty against Poland
Andy Murray and British presented Piers Morgan continued their banter on Twitter over Messi after he missed a penalty against Poland. Murray and Messi clashed over their football preferences with Morgan a keen fan of Ronaldo while Murray leaned more toward Messi. Round two followed last night after Messi player for Argentina missed a penalty against Poland in a 2-0 win for his country.
Opelka reacts to Verdasco positive doping ban for forgetting to renew exemption: “Don't have empathy for player testing positive for adderall”
Reilly Opelka showed little sympathy for Fernando Verdasco while reacting to his suspension from tennis after a positive test. Fernando Verdasco was suspended from tennis for two months after testing positive for a banned substance. The substance in question is part of his ADHD medicine for which he has an exemption but he forgot to renew it causing the suspension.
You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday
Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?
