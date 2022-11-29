There are certain records in sports that seem likely to get ever broken and let's look at four from tennis that fit that description. Tennis has many records and many have been and will be broken but some seem destined to stand forever. You probably have a few of those in mind but we'll refresh your memory with some of them. The youngest player to ever win a professional match was Mary Joe Fernandez who did it aged 13 and it doesn't seem likely that anyone will ever break that.

15 HOURS AGO