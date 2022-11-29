ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

KING 5

Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong

SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
SEATTLE, WA
lastwordonsports.com

Jose Abreu Signs With Houston Astros

According to Bob Nightengale, first baseman Jose Abreu has signed with the Houston Astros. Abreu has signed a three-year deal with the defending champions. Throughout his nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu was a three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, 2014 AL Rookie of the Year, and 2020 AL MVP. Abreu was one of the few bright spots for an underwhelming Chicago White Sox in 2022. In 157 games with the White Sox, Abreu was .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI. Last season, Abreu was second in the American League in hits with 183. He has also produced over 100 RBI six times in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles

Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
BALTIMORE, MD
InsideTheRangers

Former Foes: Mike Maddux Excited to Join Bruce Bochy on Rangers

Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy are baseball contemporaries working together for the first time. New Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and new manager Bruce Bochy go way back. But as Major League players and coaches, the pair have never worked together before. That will change...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Trea Turner has had 2 meetings with Dodgers rival

Trea Turner is one of the top free agents on the market, and he is attracting interest from a surprising team. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday that Turner has met with the San Diego Padres twice in person ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings. The meetings between the sides are a surprise considering whom the Padres already have on the roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA

