According to Bob Nightengale, first baseman Jose Abreu has signed with the Houston Astros. Abreu has signed a three-year deal with the defending champions. Throughout his nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu was a three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, 2014 AL Rookie of the Year, and 2020 AL MVP. Abreu was one of the few bright spots for an underwhelming Chicago White Sox in 2022. In 157 games with the White Sox, Abreu was .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI. Last season, Abreu was second in the American League in hits with 183. He has also produced over 100 RBI six times in his career.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO