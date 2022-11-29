ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Iranian Man Shot, Killed By Security Forces For Celebrating World Cup Loss

An Iranian man was reportedly shot and killed by state security forces after celebrating Iran's loss to the United States Men's National Team and elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (November 30). Mehran Samak, 27, was reportedly killed by government agents after honking his horn in celebration...
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Senate Passes Bill Averting Nationwide Strike By Freight Rail Workers

The Senate has voted in favor of a bill that would avert a December 9 nationwide strike by freight rail workers. The bill previously passed the House on Tuesday (November 30) and imposes a September agreement broked by the White House between freight carriers and several unions representing the workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy