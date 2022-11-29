Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
Justice for Camilla | Naugatuck police ask community to wear pink Saturday to honor Camilla's memory
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — UPDATE: Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, was apprehended on Friday. The Naugatuck Police Department is calling on the community to wear pink on Saturday in a show of support for slain baby Camilla. In a press conference Thursday, Chief of Police...
AUDIT: State police working dangerous amounts of overtime
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Naugatuck going pink for what would have been Camilla’s 1st birthday
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police urged people to go pink at a tree lighting ceremony set for Saturday night in the borough. They said they’re planning to mark what would have been Camilla Francisquini’s 1st birthday. The 11-month-old girl was murdered on Nov. 18. “In the meantime,...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Bank predicts job losses, Christmas ham costs, four-day work week
VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
New 'Truck Tax' begins in January
VIDEO: FBI schedules news conference to update public on search for suspected baby killer
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford. “It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”. State police said they responded to the incident on Fitts Road to assist the officer. Video...
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
Teen shot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Waterbury police said they responded to a “shots fired” complaint in the area of 1308 East Main St. just before 5 p.m. Officers discovered evidence that shots had indeed been fired...
Fentanyl Poisoning Death Of 26-Year-Old Ridgefield Man At Bachelor Party Leads To Arrest
The death of a 26-year-old Connecticut resident from fentanyl poisoning at a bachelor party in the state of Florida has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for the incident that killed Fairfield County resident Thomas "Tom" Gleason of Ridgefield.
