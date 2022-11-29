ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Eyewitness News

AUDIT: State police working dangerous amounts of overtime

WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Coins could be more than just ‘found money’

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck going pink for what would have been Camilla’s 1st birthday

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police urged people to go pink at a tree lighting ceremony set for Saturday night in the borough. They said they’re planning to mark what would have been Camilla Francisquini’s 1st birthday. The 11-month-old girl was murdered on Nov. 18. “In the meantime,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New 'Truck Tax' begins in January

NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Waterbury police said they responded to a “shots fired” complaint in the area of 1308 East Main St. just before 5 p.m. Officers discovered evidence that shots had indeed been fired...
WATERBURY, CT

