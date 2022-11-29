Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.

