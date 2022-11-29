Read full article on original website
Commissioners pass ordinance defining the businesses of Orlando's night scene
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners took a procedural step Monday to advance a proposal they hope will help make the downtown area safer. Commissioners voted to pass an ordinance defining what exactly it means to be a restaurant, bar or nightclub. To be considered a restaurant, for instance, at least 51% of gross revenues must come from the sale of food and nonalcoholic beverages.
Guilty plea accepted in Steven Lorenzo murder trial, sentencing set for February
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge has accepted a guilty plea from the man charged in a notorious Tampa double murder. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella has accepted a guilty plea from Steven Lorenzo, who has said he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced to death. The penalty phase or sentencing will happen on Feb. 6.
Daytona Beach homes struggle to gain sea wall permit after storm damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly one month since Hurricane Nicole made landfall in the state, reminders of its devastation are still apparent all along the Atlantic coast. Several Daytona Beach properties were inches away from collapsing after Hurricane Nicole. One couple has spent $70,000 hauling in trucks of sand...
Lake Minneola baseball walks off in unity
MINNEOLA, Fla -- Every swing of the bat is stronger than the storm for one Lake Minneola baseball player. "You can't spend your whole life hiding," said Lake Minneola sophomore Adam Gottesman. "It hurts sometimes, I have those days where im like I dont wanna get out of bed, but I have to. I still get up and come here and work my butt off to make it."
Theus Plans To Build A Winner At Bethune Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH, FLA -- From the moment a practice begins at Moore Gymnasium at Bethune Cookman, Reggie Theus does not stop. Stop what? Coaching, educating, conversing, etc. He's doing anything and everything to get his guys to play one way. “It’s hard to teach toughness. I remember a great coach...
