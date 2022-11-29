Read full article on original website
Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown
The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate "cannot leave until we get the job done." The final vote in the Senate was 80 to 15.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace. Asked by Wallace if the decision by Justice Clarence Thomas to vote in the...
January 6 committee to discuss potential criminal referrals at Friday meeting
As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack stares down a fast-approaching deadline to complete its work, members are scheduled to have a key meeting on Friday to discuss its final report as well as the possibility of making criminal referrals, multiple sources tell CNN.
Obama stresses importance of Georgia Senate runoff for padding Democratic Senate majority
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday warned Democrats against becoming complacent in the final days of Georgia's Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, describing the GOP nominee as unfit to represent the state and stressing the value in adding a key vote to the slender Democratic Senate majority.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Americans have low expectations for the next Congress, new poll finds
Most Americans don't expect Washington to accomplish much in the next two years, a new poll finds. At the same time, another new survey finds a broad public consensus in support of some congressional actions -- particularly to lower the costs of prescription drugs. A 65% majority of US adults...
GOP tension builds over House speaker race as McCarthy and critics prep for floor fight
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his critics are gearing up for a potential floor fight over the speakership in January, raising the possibility of a messy intraparty showdown that could bring uncertainty and chaos just as Republicans prepare to enter their new majority. McCarthy still insists he will have...
McCarthy demands January 6 committee preserve all records and vows to hold hearings next year
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday demanding that it preserve all records and transcripts and vowing to hold hearings next year on the security failures that led to the US Capitol breach. After winning the House majority...
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill. The US does not have a national standard on paid sick leave, a rarity among industrialized nations. Roughly 1 in 5 civilian workers lack paid sick days, but the prevalence of the benefit varies widely by occupation and wage, according to federal data. Public sector workers, management and professional employees and higher-earning staffers are more likely to have access to paid sick days.
Biden commits to protect Nevada sacred tribal lands as administration moves forward with new national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to protecting Spirit Mountain and the surrounding area in Nevada, a sacred site for the Fort Mojave and other Native American tribal nations. Biden's announcement during Wednesday's White House Tribal Nations Summit is part of an ongoing process to designate the site as a...
READ: Appeals court ruling halting special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Blinken says Iran making 'profound' mistake in ignoring true cause of sweeping protests
The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday. "What's happening in Iran is first and foremost about Iranians, about their future, about their country. And it's...
America may dodge a crippling rail strike. Here's how we got here
A crippling freight railroad strike that threatened to upend the US economy now looks unlikely, as Congress votes on bills that would impose a contract on freight railroads and the unions that represent their workers. The House approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday, one to impose the tentative agreements that...
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS. The...
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections. Officials are...
