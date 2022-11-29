ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate "cannot leave until we get the job done." The final vote in the Senate was 80 to 15.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Obama stresses importance of Georgia Senate runoff for padding Democratic Senate majority

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday warned Democrats against becoming complacent in the final days of Georgia's Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, describing the GOP nominee as unfit to represent the state and stressing the value in adding a key vote to the slender Democratic Senate majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Americans have low expectations for the next Congress, new poll finds

Most Americans don't expect Washington to accomplish much in the next two years, a new poll finds. At the same time, another new survey finds a broad public consensus in support of some congressional actions -- particularly to lower the costs of prescription drugs. A 65% majority of US adults...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar

The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days

As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill. The US does not have a national standard on paid sick leave, a rarity among industrialized nations. Roughly 1 in 5 civilian workers lack paid sick days, but the prevalence of the benefit varies widely by occupation and wage, according to federal data. Public sector workers, management and professional employees and higher-earning staffers are more likely to have access to paid sick days.
MAINE STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Blinken says Iran making 'profound' mistake in ignoring true cause of sweeping protests

The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday. "What's happening in Iran is first and foremost about Iranians, about their future, about their country. And it's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

America may dodge a crippling rail strike. Here's how we got here

A crippling freight railroad strike that threatened to upend the US economy now looks unlikely, as Congress votes on bills that would impose a contract on freight railroads and the unions that represent their workers. The House approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday, one to impose the tentative agreements that...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy