Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'90 Day: The Single Life' Tell-All: Natalie Says She's Not Divorcing Mike for Josh (Exclusive)
Natalie's love interest, Josh, is making an awkward appearance on Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special. In this exclusive clip from part one of the tell-all, Natalie and Josh are clearly not on great terms, and her fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates call him out for his refusal to commit to her.
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again. see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?” “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said. Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world. “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding
DEAR ABBY: I became engaged to a wonderful man five months ago. We have set a wedding date for next year. I’m ecstatic — thrilled to be planning such an important milestone in my life. I’m the youngest of five girls. Four of us are extremely close. Three of my sisters have graciously offered to help with the wedding planning and preparation. I have included them in my bridal party — matron of honor, two bridesmaids, and two of my teenage nieces as junior bridesmaids. There’s one big issue: My parents and two of my sisters insist that I include my...
intheknow.com
Little boy’s girlfriend gets mad when she sees mom’s note in lunchbox: ‘[It’s] already starting’
This little boy’s girlfriend got mad when she saw a note his mom left in his lunch box that read “I love you, babe.”. There’s nothing quite like the whirlwind of young love. Just ask TikToker and parent Katelynn Harvey (@katelynnharvey1), who recently shared a hilarious video of her besotted little boy recalling his tumultuous lunchtime when the note she put in his lunch box with “I love you, babe” written on it didn’t sit too well with his girlfriend, and viewers are losing it over his weary reaction.
Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.
Dad comes to daughter’s rescue with pads but hilariously misunderstands the assignment
What’s a dad to do when he’s told that his daughter just started her first period at school and needs a pads delivery? Well, according to this trending TikTok video, the correct response is to buy your daughter pads with wings. Both kinds of wings. @k.othabarber is a...
intheknow.com
Woman slams sister-in-law for ‘ruining’ family Christmas plans: ‘Deal with the consequences’
A woman thinks she may have crossed a line with her stepsister regarding the family’s holiday dinner. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. Every year she hosts her mom, stepfather, her four stepbrothers and their partners for Christmas. It’s a costly undertaking, but she is one of the few family members with enough space to host everyone.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Blown Away When Young Girl Speaks Up At The Dinner Table
When this little girl expressed her appreciation for her mother, you can imagine how much this meant to her. As parents, we often feel like our children could not care less about the things or the sacrifices that are made. Children are more perceptive than we realize, though. They pay close attention and they certainly realize that we do a lot for them.
Woman slams mother-in-law for expecting to be paid for spending time with her grandchild
If your mother-in-law were kind enough to offer to babysit your toddler, would you expect to pay her for her time?. That's what one mum Amy is wondering after her husband's mum revealed she expects to be paid to spend time with her six-month-old grandchild. Struggling to figure out the...
Complex
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Blames Late Singer’s Manager for His Decline
Aaron Carter’s fiancée is calling out the late singer’s manager for shedding light on Aaron’s declining health leading up to his death. Earlier this week, Carter’s manager Taylor Helgeson spoke to Page Six about his last encounter with Aaron, which took place two days before the former pop star was found dead at his home at the age of 34.
intheknow.com
Family slams sibling for deliberately missing sister’s engagement: ‘You’re an adult’
A woman is fed up with her family pressuring her to fly home constantly. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. She moved away from her small town, which has infuriated her family. They see her as an “outsider” because she refuses to move back home, give up her career and become a stay-at-home mom.
Woman refuses her ex-husband’s daughter on Christmas
Around 33% of marriages end in divorce. Oftentimes that divorce then leads to custody issues. This was the case for u/Christmas_Joy231. But, as she shared in a post, this custody issue was the opposite of what you’d expect.
Fury as Bride Kicks Out Guest's Plus One From Her Wedding: 'Private Event'
"What was the actual harm of this person being there at that point?" one user asked.
Mom Backed for Keeping Christmas Hike Tradition, Despite Son's Girlfriend
Every Christmas, before the big meal, the family goes on a big hike—but this year there's a new addition to the hike, and she's not sure she can make it.
Aaron Carter’s Family Reveals Where They Plan To Scatter His Ashes With Late Sister Leslie
Aaron Carter was cremated after his tragic Nov. 5 death at the age of 34, and now his family has decided what they’re doing with the pop star’s ashes. His mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that the Carter family is going to scatter Aaron’s ashes next year in the ocean in the Florida Keys in his home state. Jane said that they’ll scatter some of Aaron’s late sister Leslie‘s ashes with his, as well. Leslie died of an overdose in her New York home in 2012 at the age of 25.
Comments / 0