HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again.  see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
New York Post

Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding

DEAR ABBY: I became engaged to a wonderful man five months ago. We have set a wedding date for next year. I’m ecstatic — thrilled to be planning such an important milestone in my life. I’m the youngest of five girls. Four of us are extremely close. Three of my sisters have graciously offered to help with the wedding planning and preparation. I have included them in my bridal party — matron of honor, two bridesmaids, and two of my teenage nieces as junior bridesmaids.  There’s one big issue: My parents and two of my sisters insist that I include my...
intheknow.com

Little boy’s girlfriend gets mad when she sees mom’s note in lunchbox: ‘[It’s] already starting’

This little boy’s girlfriend got mad when she saw a note his mom left in his lunch box that read “I love you, babe.”. There’s nothing quite like the whirlwind of young love. Just ask TikToker and parent Katelynn Harvey (@katelynnharvey1), who recently shared a hilarious video of her besotted little boy recalling his tumultuous lunchtime when the note she put in his lunch box with “I love you, babe” written on it didn’t sit too well with his girlfriend, and viewers are losing it over his weary reaction.
Anthony James

Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry

Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.
intheknow.com

Woman slams sister-in-law for ‘ruining’ family Christmas plans: ‘Deal with the consequences’

A woman thinks she may have crossed a line with her stepsister regarding the family’s holiday dinner. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. Every year she hosts her mom, stepfather, her four stepbrothers and their partners for Christmas. It’s a costly undertaking, but she is one of the few family members with enough space to host everyone.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Blown Away When Young Girl Speaks Up At The Dinner Table

When this little girl expressed her appreciation for her mother, you can imagine how much this meant to her. As parents, we often feel like our children could not care less about the things or the sacrifices that are made. Children are more perceptive than we realize, though. They pay close attention and they certainly realize that we do a lot for them.
Complex

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Blames Late Singer’s Manager for His Decline

Aaron Carter’s fiancée is calling out the late singer’s manager for shedding light on Aaron’s declining health leading up to his death. Earlier this week, Carter’s manager Taylor Helgeson spoke to Page Six about his last encounter with Aaron, which took place two days before the former pop star was found dead at his home at the age of 34.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Family Reveals Where They Plan To Scatter His Ashes With Late Sister Leslie

Aaron Carter was cremated after his tragic Nov. 5 death at the age of 34, and now his family has decided what they’re doing with the pop star’s ashes. His mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that the Carter family is going to scatter Aaron’s ashes next year in the ocean in the Florida Keys in his home state. Jane said that they’ll scatter some of Aaron’s late sister Leslie‘s ashes with his, as well. Leslie died of an overdose in her New York home in 2012 at the age of 25.
