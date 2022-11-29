Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
The Sacramento Bee
Kevin Kiley will represent us in Washington as he did in California: By trashing us
Could the congressman-elect at least give lip service to the state’s beauty or the nice folks in Rocklin? Apparently not, writes Jack Ohman. | Opinion
Ukraine begins new evacuations in Kherson as increased hostilities expected
Ukraine on Saturday lifted a ban on river crossings to evacuate citizens from Russian occupied territory into Kherson as fighting is expected to again ramp up.
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Climate summit president warns of hit to UK ‘reputation’ if coal mine gets go-ahead
The president of the Cop26 climate summit has attacked plans to open a coal mine in Cumbria, arguing it is not needed and won’t create many jobs.Alok Sharma – who was sacked by Rishi Sunak – also warned the UK’s “hard won international reputation” over the climate emergency will be undermined.A decision is expected next week, from levelling up secretary Michael Gove, on a go-ahead for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, after months of delay and growing international criticism.Earmarked for the edge of Whitehaven, it is projected to increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4...
The US needs a new chief technology officer sooner rather than later
Last month, my nonprofit the Institute for Education — which focuses on bipartisanship and the power of soft diplomacy — hosted an event celebrating the “Civic Tech Revolution.” The event honored Justice Stephen Breyer for his years of service and commitment to understanding technology and our changing world throughout his decades on the Supreme Court. Our program included a panel of leaders in the tech-in-government space including U.S. chief data scientist Denise Ross, leaders of the U.S. Digital Corps, Presidential Innovation Fellows, and other leaders of the often overlooked effort to deliver modernized government to the American people.
Trump suffers Mar-a-Lago defeat as he claims Jan 6 rioters are treated ‘unconstitutionally’
Donald Trump promised to build his presidential campaign around the rioters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January, while claiming that the people facing charges and prison time over the violent insurrection are being treated “unconstitutionally”.“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in a video screened on Thursday night at a fundraiser for families of those charged in attacking the Capitol. The country, he cautioned, “is going communist.”Earlier the former president took to Truth Social to defend hosting the rapper formerly known...
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia's economy. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
