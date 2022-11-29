ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Climate summit president warns of hit to UK ‘reputation’ if coal mine gets go-ahead

The president of the Cop26 climate summit has attacked plans to open a coal mine in Cumbria, arguing it is not needed and won’t create many jobs.Alok Sharma – who was sacked by Rishi Sunak – also warned the UK’s “hard won international reputation” over the climate emergency will be undermined.A decision is expected next week, from levelling up secretary Michael Gove, on a go-ahead for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, after months of delay and growing international criticism.Earmarked for the edge of Whitehaven, it is projected to increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4...
The Hill

The US needs a new chief technology officer sooner rather than later

Last month, my nonprofit the Institute for Education — which focuses on bipartisanship and the power of soft diplomacy — hosted an event celebrating the “Civic Tech Revolution.” The event honored Justice Stephen Breyer for his years of service and commitment to understanding technology and our changing world throughout his decades on the Supreme Court. Our program included a panel of leaders in the tech-in-government space including U.S. chief data scientist Denise Ross, leaders of the U.S. Digital Corps, Presidential Innovation Fellows, and other leaders of the often overlooked effort to deliver modernized government to the American people.
The Independent

Trump suffers Mar-a-Lago defeat as he claims Jan 6 rioters are treated ‘unconstitutionally’

Donald Trump promised to build his presidential campaign around the rioters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January, while claiming that the people facing charges and prison time over the violent insurrection are being treated “unconstitutionally”.“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in a video screened on Thursday night at a fundraiser for families of those charged in attacking the Capitol. The country, he cautioned, “is going communist.”Earlier the former president took to Truth Social to defend hosting the rapper formerly known...
AFP

Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia's economy. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
