Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street boss hints at characters moving after set extension
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased that the Weatherfield Precinct flats may eventually become home to certain characters. The soap recently unveiled the first look at its newest set extension: the Weatherfield Precinct, the shopping centre that has been part of Corrie lore for years but has only now taken physical shape.
digitalspy.com
14 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stephen battles to keep his various secrets under wraps – but his problems are getting worse. Elsewhere, a secret Christmas wedding is on the way after Fiz and Tyrone get engaged. Here's a full collection of 14 big moments coming...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer struggles with her tragic secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's Coronation Street (November 30) saw Summer Spellman struggle as she continued to hide the news of her miscarriage from couple Mike and Esther. As viewers will remember, Summer promised to give her baby away to Mike and Esther after she and Aaron decided they weren't...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Alya Nazir receives sinister threat as racism story continues
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Alya Nazir receives a sinister threat in upcoming scenes of the ITV soap. Max has had a very difficult year. First came his feud with former teacher Daniel Osbourne, and then he went on to struggle with being bullied at school. As a result,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara reveals severity of Verity's mysterious attack
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Eve O'Hara has opened up on a shock attack on her character Verity Hutchinson next week, saying she will be "fighting for her life". The soap is currently exploring a radical misogyny storyline, with Verity's brother Eric at the centre of an incel forum. While...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale airs Vanessa Woodfield exit scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired Vanessa Woodfield's exit scenes. Wednesday's (November 30) episode featured a temporary goodbye for Vanessa, as actress Michelle Hardwick has gone on maternity leave after welcoming daughter Betty Brooks with Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks earlier this month. This swansong saw Vanessa and girlfriend Suzy Merton...
digitalspy.com
Blood & Water season four potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Blood & Water spoilers follow. Netflix's hit South African TV series Blood & Water became a binge-worthy sensation when it debuted in 2020 and developed a devoted following. Season two turned up the shock factor in 2021, and the recently released third season raised the stakes even higher. To refresh...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Wednesday November 30th 8pm : Motor Bikin'
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to this evening’s thread, this would normally be Friday’s episode but it’s on a Wednesday (yeah I know!) We start, as ever with the spoilers. A desperate Stephen calls Six Fellas, the fast food company, and begs them to give him...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Max George reveals tattoo portrait of girlfriend Maisie Smith
Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has shown off his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith in a very permanent way. Appearing on Loose Women, the couple discussed their romance, with George revealing he had a half-and-half tattoo portrait of Smith's face and a lioness done on his forearm. "Went in...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver shares secret sign she used to communicate with her family
I'm a Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has shared the secret sign she used while in the jungle to communicate with her family. The Coronation Street star took part in the recent series of the ITV reality show, where she was the third to be eliminated from the camp. However, speaking...
digitalspy.com
Casualty confirms when this weekend's episode will air
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed when this weekend’s episode will air. Due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a lot of the regularly scheduled BBC and ITV programmes are getting shuffled to make room for the matches, and Casualty is one of those which has had to accommodate it.
digitalspy.com
BBC's Christmas TV highlights – from Martin Compston's new drama to Happy Valley's return
From a whole host of Christmas-themed specials to a number of hotly anticipated returning shows, the BBC is where it's at when it comes to festive telly. Whether you're looking for a boxset binge to enjoy with snacks and a cosy blanket, or your next event show that the entire family can enjoy, we've got you covered with our rundown of highlights showing just what's on offer from the Beeb in 2022.
digitalspy.com
Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors sees another brutal elimination
The Traitors spoilers follow. Tonight (November 30) saw Claudia Winkleman's new psychological competition The Traitors continue with a brutal double elimination from the show. Continuing on from last night's premiere, the second episode opened with the contestants discovering that Aisha had been murdered by Traitors Alyssa, Wilfred and Amanda. Revealing...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star David Tennant's transformation for new drama took "several hours"
Doctor Who star David Tennant's transformation for the upcoming ITVX drama Litvinenko reportedly took "several hours" to complete. The series is set to tell the true story of two police officers who looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, an inquiry that is regarded as one of the most difficult in the history of the Metropolitan Police.
digitalspy.com
Daisy Ridley joins Essex Serpent writer's mystery series
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has signed on to star in a new mystery series The Christie Affair. The show, which is based on Nina de Gramont's best-selling novel of the same name, which reimagines the unexplained eleven-day disappearance of author Agatha Christie in 1926. Ridley will also be an executive producer on the Miramax TV project.
digitalspy.com
Willow boss reveals what the show does that the film couldn’t
Disney+'s Willow creator Jonathan Kasdan has revealed what the sequel series does that the original 1988 film couldn't. 34 years after defeating the evil queen Bavmorda, Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood and guides a band of misfits on a perilous rescue mission into the unknown. While Kasdan...
digitalspy.com
Disney confirms original Indian princess story from Bend It Like Beckham director
Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha is set to develop a musical over at Disney. Deadline reports that Chadha is reuniting and co-writing with Paul Mayeda Berges, the duo having worked together on movies including Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded by the Light. The film will focus on...
digitalspy.com
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
Comments / 0