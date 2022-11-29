Read full article on original website
Racer’s New Troop 4 Gloves Keep You On The Saddle Through The Winter
When riding in cold weather, your hands are among the first parts of your body to succumb to the cold. I’m sure those of you who’ve been caught in a summer rain shower with your mesh gloves on would already start feeling the discomfort once you got up to speed. Naturally, winter riding gloves are the answer to this, however, those of you who are new to riding may not be ready to shell out hundreds of dollars for a premium pair of gloves.
2023 Honda CRF300L Gets New Hand Guards And Paint In Europe
On December 1, 2022, Honda Motor Europe rolled out the 2023 CRF300L. What’s new? Knuckle guards now come fitted as standard, with the color of those guards varying based on which color of CRF300L you choose. Additionally, the reliable, small-displacement dual-sport machine gets a new color and graphics for 2023.
Check Out Zard’s Fancy New Race Kit For The Ducati Panigale V2
A lot of people would agree that the Ducati Panigale—regardless of whether it’s the V4 or V2—is one of the best-looking sportbikes currently available. Indeed, the championship-winning sportbike isn’t just a pretty face, and certainly has the goods to back it up. The Panigale V2, in particular, is a favorite among both casual and serious track aficionados, and can be setup in many ways to unleash its race-focused potential.
Scorpion Sends Exo-Combat II Jet Helmet Into Battle
Scorpion’s "Street Fight" helmet range lays the attitude on thick. Integrating motocross influences within aggressive road-oriented designs, the lineup caters to bold personalities. The Exo-Combat upheld that tone when Scorpion debuted the platform. Six years later, the Exo-Combat II takes that brutish attitude to the next level. Scorpion continues...
Vent’s New X-Rude 125 Is An Enduro-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Vent is a relatively new player in the industry, having first opened its doors in 2017. The brand, which also sells pedelecs and mopeds, is well-known for its beginner-friendly and off-road motorcycles. At EICMA, the brand presented some enticing models that are sure to excite both beginners and veteran riders alike. One of them, the X-Rude 125, is set to make its way to showrooms by the spring of 2023.
2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition Shown Off By Cub House Thailand
The 39th annual Thailand International Motor Expo kicks off on December 1, 2022, and runs through December 12. To get ready, Cub House Honda has been teasing some of the bikes that will make their debuts at the show ahead of time, on their social media channels. As you may be aware, Cub House loves its Special Editions—and this 2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition is certainly no exception.
