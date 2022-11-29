Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
Maize Bus making its straight trip to the Circle City
The self-proclaimed University of Michigan super fan, Roger Hale started “The Maize Bus” – many years ago as a way to connect with fans.
New EV tax on the horizon?
LANSING, MI (CBS DETROIT) - Electric vehicles are starting to make up for more and more of the cars you see on the road. One organization believes they aren't paying their fair share. Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is proposing that electric vehicle car owners pay their fair share of taxes for the roads. How they propose that happen has drivers a bit concerned. "Gas tax is collected by the number of gallons we consume therefore the less we consume the less money collected in revenue," According to Lance Binoniemi, VP of Government Affairs for MITA.With electric vehicles not paying gas...
thelascopress.com
Drive Your Own Vehicle on Michigan International Speedway
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — December 1, 2022. NASCAR fans, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss. MIS Cares will host the 14th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michigan International Speedway. Guests are encouraged to donate a...
Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
thesuntimesnews.com
Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future
Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
thesalinepost.com
400 Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Overflow on to Grassy Area Near Saline Wastewater Plant
Message from City of Saline Manager Colleen O'Toole:. Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event at the City of Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant. The event is estimated to have occurred between 1:35PM and 1:43PM on December 1, 2022. The overflow is a result of the center digester overflowing while pumping secondary sludge. Approximately 400 gallons of partially treated sewage impacted an adjacent grassy area. The overflow event has since been resolved. There is no known or expected impact on the Saline River.
Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
Advocates urge Detroit to turn down proposed concrete crushing facility
Advocates are urging Detroit officials to stand against a proposed concrete crushing facility in the Core City neighborhood that sits near a highway and residential properties. The nearly 4.7-acre property at 4445 Lawton St. west of downtown is classified as a vacant industrial site, city records show. Developer Murray Wikol, CEO of ProVisions LLC, which lists some of the project information online, is proposing a "very high-impact manufacturing or processing facility" that involves crushing, grading and screening...
$1.44M conservation purchase sets up one of largest nature preserves in Ann Arbor area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s extensive system of parks and nature preserves has grown by roughly 220 acres with a $1.44-million conservation purchase, creating what will become one of the largest publicly accessible sites in the Ann Arbor area. The county Parks and Recreation Commission closed on the...
michiganradio.org
1,4-dioxane groundwater pollution eventually could cause vapors in some Ann Arbor basements
A newly published study suggests a plume of contaminated groundwater could eventually get into home basements in parts of Ann Arbor. The research by University of Michigan scientists suggests that a current plume of the chemical 1,4-dioxane in groundwater will get closer to the surface. The chemical was used as...
From airfields to roundabouts, Washtenaw County road commissioner spent a life building
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Douglas Fuller built Navy airfields during the Vietnam War, spent his entire career as a road construction contractor and in retirement dedicated himself to public service as a Washtenaw County road commissioner. Fuller died Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 75. Even in the months leading up...
thesuntimesnews.com
Coming Plans for the B2B
The Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) is getting closer to completion, and the excitement is growing. In its 2022 Year-End Report, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) listed construction updates projected for the next couple of years, which are especially thrilling for Chelsea and Dexter outdoor enthusiasts. HPWI’s mission is to facilitate the...
Plans for senior living project near Dexter reach final stages amid dispute with neighbors
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Final plans for an 105-acre senior living community on farmland south of Dexter, years in the making, are on the verge of clearing a last hurdle, even as some neighbors to the property have recruited lawyers in a dispute with developers. The Encore at Heritage Woods...
The new diverging diamond interchange is open at I-94, U.S. 127. Here’s how to navigate it
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The new diverging diamond interchange carrying traffic on U.S. 127 and I-94 north of Jackson is open. The new traffic pattern officially opened Sunday, Nov. 13. The $64-million Michigan Department of Transportation redesign has been under construction since spring 2021 at the interchange near Jackson Crossing.
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
Michigan State researcher’s discovery could reduce chemotherapy effects
A cancer treatment discovered at MSU nearly 60 years ago may have lessened side effects thanks in part to an MSU researcher.
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: The potential for hydrogen in moving away from fossil fuels
Hydrogen is a colorless, odorless, flammable gas that already powers some cars, trucks, buses, and trains. Hydrogen fuel produces no vehicle emissions other than water vapor. And fuel economy is almost double that of gasoline. Hydrogen can be a renewable source of energy and is one of the most abundant elements, with a nearly unlimited supply available.
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
Comments / 0