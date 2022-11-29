LANSING, MI (CBS DETROIT) - Electric vehicles are starting to make up for more and more of the cars you see on the road. One organization believes they aren't paying their fair share. Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is proposing that electric vehicle car owners pay their fair share of taxes for the roads. How they propose that happen has drivers a bit concerned. "Gas tax is collected by the number of gallons we consume therefore the less we consume the less money collected in revenue," According to Lance Binoniemi, VP of Government Affairs for MITA.With electric vehicles not paying gas...

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO