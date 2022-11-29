ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

New EV tax on the horizon?

LANSING, MI (CBS DETROIT) - Electric vehicles are starting to make up for more and more of the cars you see on the road. One organization believes they aren't paying their fair share. Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is proposing that electric vehicle car owners pay their fair share of taxes for the roads. How they propose that happen has drivers a bit concerned.  "Gas tax is collected by the number of gallons we consume therefore the less we consume the less money collected in revenue," According to Lance Binoniemi, VP of Government Affairs for MITA.With electric vehicles not paying gas...
DETROIT, MI
thelascopress.com

Drive Your Own Vehicle on Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — December 1, 2022. NASCAR fans, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss. MIS Cares will host the 14th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michigan International Speedway. Guests are encouraged to donate a...
BROOKLYN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
DEXTER, MI
thesalinepost.com

400 Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Overflow on to Grassy Area Near Saline Wastewater Plant

Message from City of Saline Manager Colleen O'Toole:. Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event at the City of Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant. The event is estimated to have occurred between 1:35PM and 1:43PM on December 1, 2022. The overflow is a result of the center digester overflowing while pumping secondary sludge. Approximately 400 gallons of partially treated sewage impacted an adjacent grassy area. The overflow event has since been resolved. There is no known or expected impact on the Saline River.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Advocates urge Detroit to turn down proposed concrete crushing facility

Advocates are urging Detroit officials to stand against a proposed concrete crushing facility in the Core City neighborhood that sits near a highway and residential properties. The nearly 4.7-acre property at 4445 Lawton St. west of downtown is classified as a vacant industrial site, city records show. Developer Murray Wikol, CEO of ProVisions LLC, which lists some of the project information online, is proposing a "very high-impact manufacturing or processing facility" that involves crushing, grading and screening...
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Coming Plans for the B2B

The Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) is getting closer to completion, and the excitement is growing. In its 2022 Year-End Report, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) listed construction updates projected for the next couple of years, which are especially thrilling for Chelsea and Dexter outdoor enthusiasts. HPWI’s mission is to facilitate the...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

