RideApart
2023 Honda CRF300L Gets New Hand Guards And Paint In Europe
On December 1, 2022, Honda Motor Europe rolled out the 2023 CRF300L. What’s new? Knuckle guards now come fitted as standard, with the color of those guards varying based on which color of CRF300L you choose. Additionally, the reliable, small-displacement dual-sport machine gets a new color and graphics for 2023.
RideApart
Check Out Zard’s Fancy New Race Kit For The Ducati Panigale V2
A lot of people would agree that the Ducati Panigale—regardless of whether it’s the V4 or V2—is one of the best-looking sportbikes currently available. Indeed, the championship-winning sportbike isn’t just a pretty face, and certainly has the goods to back it up. The Panigale V2, in particular, is a favorite among both casual and serious track aficionados, and can be setup in many ways to unleash its race-focused potential.
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
RideApart
Watch Marc Marquez, Max Verstappen, Toni Bou, And More Race Go-Karts
Say the words “Honda Racing Corporation,” and the racers that come to mind will vary widely, depending on what motorsports you enjoy. One thing that’s cool about HRC having teams that race across multiple disciplines is events like Honda Thanks Day 2022 at the Motegi circuit in Japan. It’s an event packed full of Honda’s professional racers, from both two- and four-wheeled series, all coming together to race go-karts.
RideApart
Giacomo Agostini Issues Scathing Rebuke Of Modern-Day MotoGP
Grand Prix motorcycle racing has come a long way over the last 73 years. From the Gilera glory days to MV Agusta’s reign, from the two-stroke golden era to modern-day MotoGP, the series only continues to push teams and manufacturers to the bleeding edge. Technology has made the sport safer over the decades, but it also increases speeds—and the inherent dangers.
RideApart
Watch The 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony For Free On December 3, 2022
The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) will celebrate an action-packed year with the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony in Rimini, Italy, on December 3, 2022. The event will bring together World Champions from FIM-sanctioned race series, with MotoGP and Superbike World Championship (WSBK) titleholders headlining the proceedings. This season, Ducati returned to...
RideApart
Airoh Blast XR1 MX Goggles Arrive As An Affordable Off-Road Option
Ask any seasoned rider and they’ll tell you that motorcycle gear isn’t cheap. For beginners, taking on such expenses after purchasing a bike can seem like punishment for a good deed. Whether you rip on the road or attack the trail, a quality helmet, jacket, pants, and boots can cost upwards of $2,000.
RideApart
WheelUp’s Hype Helmet Introduces The HP6.21 Modular Touring Helmet
Italian gear and equipment brand WheelUp’s in-house helmet brand Hype has just released a new modular helmet. Bringing all the latest and greatest safety features to the table, the Hype HP6.21 is positioned as the brand’s most premium helmet, while retaining an attractive price tag, as is the case with all of WheelUp’s products.
RideApart
Sidi Just Acquired By Italian Investment Holding Company Italmobiliare
On October 25, 2022, Italian motorcycling and bicycling footwear specialist Sidi Sports was fully acquired by Italian investment holding company Italmobiliare. The company prides itself on its diverse and expanding portfolio of ‘Made in Italy’ companies, across a wide range of industries. As part of the acquisition, Davide...
RideApart
TTS Performance Supercharges Triumph Rocket 3 To 342 Horsepower
The last thing the Triumph Rocket 3 needs is more power. The Hinckley House introduced the latest generation muscle cruiser in 2019. Packing a 2,458cc three-cylinder engine, the beastly behemoth laid down 164.7 horsepower and a ginormous 163 lb-ft of torque. Sure, the Rocket needed every ounce of that power to make its more than 700-pound mass boogey, but those numbers only speak for the standard trims.
RideApart
Wunderlich Introduces New Windscreen Options For The Harley-Davidson Pan America
Wunderlich is a popular German aftermarket manufacturer best known for its BMW-centric products. Given the introduction of new adventure bikes in recent years, Wunderlich has expanded its selection of aftermarket accessories to include models other than BMW’s machines. For instance, for the Harley-Davidson Pan America, Wunderlich has two windscreen options on offer.
RideApart
Scorpion Sends Exo-Combat II Jet Helmet Into Battle
Scorpion’s "Street Fight" helmet range lays the attitude on thick. Integrating motocross influences within aggressive road-oriented designs, the lineup caters to bold personalities. The Exo-Combat upheld that tone when Scorpion debuted the platform. Six years later, the Exo-Combat II takes that brutish attitude to the next level. Scorpion continues...
RideApart
Updated UM Renegade ST To Make Its Way To Europe In 2023
UM, a Colombian motorcycle company founded in 1951, is mostly known for its budget-friendly, American-style, small-displacement cruisers. The company is able to keep its prices low thanks to sourcing its models from Chinese manufacturers. Particularly popular in Europe and parts of Asia, UM’s two-wheelers are ideal for beginners thanks to their docile performance and affordable price tags.
RideApart
2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition Shown Off By Cub House Thailand
The 39th annual Thailand International Motor Expo kicks off on December 1, 2022, and runs through December 12. To get ready, Cub House Honda has been teasing some of the bikes that will make their debuts at the show ahead of time, on their social media channels. As you may be aware, Cub House loves its Special Editions—and this 2022 Honda Monkey 125 Cherry Edition is certainly no exception.
RideApart
November 2022 Bike Sales In India Down From October, Mostly Up Over 2021
It’s an interesting time for motorcycle and scooter sales in India at the end of 2022. On one hand, November sales are down across multiple OEMs, when compared with October 2022 sales. On the other hand, those same November sales figures show growth as compared to year-on-year sales from each company. Also, in Royal Enfield’s case, the overall story of 2022 is still one of sales growth as compared to 2021.
RideApart
Vent’s New X-Rude 125 Is An Enduro-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Vent is a relatively new player in the industry, having first opened its doors in 2017. The brand, which also sells pedelecs and mopeds, is well-known for its beginner-friendly and off-road motorcycles. At EICMA, the brand presented some enticing models that are sure to excite both beginners and veteran riders alike. One of them, the X-Rude 125, is set to make its way to showrooms by the spring of 2023.
RideApart
FIM Implements Phase Two Of Helmet Safety Homologation Program
In 2016, the FIM Racing Homologation Programme (FRHP) set out to create one helmet certification to rule them all. With Europe’s ECE 22.06, Japan’s JIS T8133, and the U.S. DOT regulations setting the bar for road legality, FHRP’s Phase 01 (FRHPhe-01) held helmets to the highest standards in the industry: racing. Of course, many motorcyclists turn to Snell and Sharp certifications for extra assurance, but the FIM sticker soon gained prestige among track riders and racers.
RideApart
Team Suzuki Racing To Shut Down Websites And Social Media Accounts
It’s hard to say goodbye to a good friend, especially when they’ve enriched your life with such memorable moments. For many MotoGP fans, Team Suzuki Racing fits that bill. Ever the underdog, the Hamamatsu squad didn’t post the best qualifying times or top the speed trap standings. Still, Suzuki remained competitive over the last few seasons, even seizing its first rider’s title since 2000 thanks Joan Mir’s consistent 2020 performance.
