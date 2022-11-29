Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Broker-Dealer INX Joins Binance in Bidding for Voyager Assets
The statement noted that INX is a FINRA- and SEC-regulated broker dealer, but didn't disclose how much it had bid for Voyager's assets. Broker-dealer INX has joined Binance in submitting a non-binding letter of intent to buy distressed assets from bankrupt asset manager Voyager Digital. “We believe that INX can...
decrypt.co
LedgerX Preparing $175M Transfer to Bankrupt FTX: Report
LedgerX, which operated as a subsidiary of FTX.US, is reportedly preparing $175 million to be used in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. FTX-owned derivatives trading platform LedgerX is reportedly preparing $175 million to be used in its parent firm’s bankruptcy proceedings. The platform, which operated as a subsidiary of FTX.US, provided...
decrypt.co
Three Arrows Founders Have One Week to Provide Key Financial Documents: Singapore Court
The documents would help liquidators locate funds and settle claims with the creditors of the bankrupt hedge fund. The co-founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, reemerged recently on Twitter and in media interviews with no shortage of opinions about the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair: Crypto 'Potentially a Threat to National Security' After FTX Crash
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told Senators today that his agency needs more power to regulate crypto following the collapse of FTX. Cryptocurrency may be a threat to America’s national security and more regulation is needed in the space now, Commodities Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam said today. Senators...
decrypt.co
Maxine Waters Thanks SBF for Being 'Candid' About FTX Collapse
The lawmaker has invited Bankman-Fried to testify before the House Financial Services Committee this month. House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters today thanked disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for being “candid” when talking about the bankrupt exchange. Waters (D-CA) also invited Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX until early November...
decrypt.co
Why Web3 Builders Should Get Legal Help Before Launching
In crypto's race to the moon, seeking legal advice is often an afterthought, says blockchain attorney Lisa Rubin. That could backfire. Whether or not crypto builders want to admit it, Mark Zuckerberg's famous motto of "move fast and break things" has become a defining ethos in the industry. Some projects have come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly offering unregistered securities, with question marks lingering around many others.
decrypt.co
How to Move Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto to Self-Custody
Worried about your Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto being trapped on a centralized exchange like FTX? Here's how to change that. The self-custody of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrency assets is grabbing much more attention ever since Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange unexpectedly blew up a couple of weeks ago in a whirlwind of drama.
decrypt.co
Three Arrows Liquidators Seize $35M, Seek $30M More for 'Much Wow' Superyacht
Liquidators for collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) today said they seized $35.6 million in cash held by the failed firm in Singaporean banks. They also managed to recover a couple million more from token sales, and want clearance from a court to get $30 million from the sale of the firm's "Much Wow" superyacht.
decrypt.co
KuCoin Draws Ire for Sky-High Yields on Bitcoin Dual Investment Earn Products
The KuCoin Earn page has been advertising APRs of 233.15% on Ethereum, 253.28% on Bitcoin, and 100% on Tether deposits. There was a time when having sky-high annual percentage rates on crypto yield products felt like the best way to drive adoption. That time has passed. This week crypto exchange...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Security Firm Casa Embraces Ethereum
The company will begin offering Ethereum compatibility for its self-custodial wallets and security services in January. Bitcoin security firm Casa plans to expand its services to Ethereum and Ethereum-based assets, the company announced Wednesday. Casa, which offers user-friendly security infrastructure for maintaining self-custodial crypto wallets, will roll out Ethereum compatibility...
decrypt.co
Tezos Co-Founder Kathleen Breitman on FTX Fallout: 'A Lot of Goodwill Is Gone Now'
Breitman says FTX's collapse is having a big impact on regulation and deal-making for the crypto industry. It’s always been a point of pride for Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman that the network doesn’t have a public face or figurehead. Sure, she does plenty of interviews—including one with Decrypt...
decrypt.co
Binance Pauses Withdrawals Amid $5M Ankr 'Infinite Mint' Hack
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the exchange had paused withdrawals following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the crypto exchange had paused withdrawals linked to a recent attack on Ankr. "Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker...
decrypt.co
Kraken Lays Off 30% of Staff as Bitcoin Bear Market Persists
Mass layoffs continue to plague the crypto industry. San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken today announced that it is cutting roughly 1,100 employees, reducing its headcount by 30%. In a blog post, Kraken founder and outgoing CEO Jesse Powell shared his reasoning behind the most recent wave of layoffs, citing broader...
