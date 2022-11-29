In crypto's race to the moon, seeking legal advice is often an afterthought, says blockchain attorney Lisa Rubin. That could backfire. Whether or not crypto builders want to admit it, Mark Zuckerberg's famous motto of "move fast and break things" has become a defining ethos in the industry. Some projects have come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly offering unregistered securities, with question marks lingering around many others.

2 DAYS AGO