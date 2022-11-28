ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Insight on Ticketmaster Pricing Controversy

With Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation currently in the headlines due to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and continued concerns from the public about rising ticket pricing and concert ticket sales, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows weighed in online to express that some of the outrage against the ticketing giant may be misplaced.
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring. Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while...
Bands That Broke Up in 2022

This year was a heartbreaking one for countless metalheads, punks and rock fans who lost their favorite bands. These are the bands that broke up in 2022. The breakup of Every Time I Die was a gut punch in the very opening days of 2022. The cult band had just released what many considered to be their all-time best album with Radical, but tensions between the instrumental section of ETID and vocalist Keith Buckley turned out to be insurmountable.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations

It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
The 5 Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos, Picked by SpiritWorld’s Stu Folsom

Stu Folsom, leader of "death western" metal group SpiritWorld, is here to take you on a brain-starved trip through the Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos. The band has a trilogy of blood-splattered, western-tinged videos of their own, dating back to "The Bringer Of Light" single off the Pagan Rhythms debut album and up to the current with cinematic pieces for "Relic of Damnation" and the Deathwestern album title track, so who better than Folsom to talk shop regarding other artists who have delved into the world of the undead?
Funko Pop! Unveils New Set of Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Collectibles

End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set. That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Bands That Got Back Together in 2022

We’re sure you’ve lost track of all the bands that got back together in 2022, so here’s the whole list to remind you how crazy 2022 was for band reunions. 2022 was the year when Pantera finally reformed with classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. Zakk Wylde was announced to fill in for late guitar legend Dimebag Darrell, while Anthrax’s Charlie Benante will tackle the drum parts written by the late Vinnie Paul. The Pantera reformation will begin performing live in December 2022 in South America before touring with Metallica in 2023.
What Metallica’s $7000 ‘Enhanced Experience’ Ticket Package Gets You

A lot has gone on in the world of Metallica the last few days, including the announcement of their 2023 M72 world tour. A variety of "Enhanced Experience" ticket packages are available for the tour, one of which is over $7,000 — so we're going to break down what these different options will get you for the price.
