Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Insight on Ticketmaster Pricing Controversy
With Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation currently in the headlines due to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and continued concerns from the public about rising ticket pricing and concert ticket sales, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows weighed in online to express that some of the outrage against the ticketing giant may be misplaced.
Congress to Hold Antitrust Hearing on Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Chaos
Congress is officially set to hold an antitrust hearing on Ticketmaster after the chaos that ensued as a result of Taylor Swift's tour 2023 presale last week, according to Reuters. The hearing will be conducted by a U.S. Senate antitrust panel to highlight the lack of competition within the live...
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring. Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while...
Bands That Broke Up in 2022
This year was a heartbreaking one for countless metalheads, punks and rock fans who lost their favorite bands. These are the bands that broke up in 2022. The breakup of Every Time I Die was a gut punch in the very opening days of 2022. The cult band had just released what many considered to be their all-time best album with Radical, but tensions between the instrumental section of ETID and vocalist Keith Buckley turned out to be insurmountable.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations
It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Clutch’s Neil Fallon – It’s More Rewarding to Build Your Audience Live
Clutch's Neil Fallon was the guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend show. Fallon and his band are currently supporting the excellent Sunrise on Slaughter Beach and the frontman took some time to speak about the band's musical approach while reflecting on their rise within the rock industry. Fallon says he...
The 5 Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos, Picked by SpiritWorld’s Stu Folsom
Stu Folsom, leader of "death western" metal group SpiritWorld, is here to take you on a brain-starved trip through the Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos. The band has a trilogy of blood-splattered, western-tinged videos of their own, dating back to "The Bringer Of Light" single off the Pagan Rhythms debut album and up to the current with cinematic pieces for "Relic of Damnation" and the Deathwestern album title track, so who better than Folsom to talk shop regarding other artists who have delved into the world of the undead?
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
Funko Pop! Unveils New Set of Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Collectibles
End of passion, crumbling away? Well Metallica know it's time to play! So obey your master and be sure to pick up the new Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop! set. That's right, the Metallica four horsemen of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton are all represented as freshly minted Funko Pop! figures, with the company using the Master of Puppets era for their inspiration.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Watch This Inventive R&B Cover of System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey’
One of the best – or worst – things about TikTok is its ability to spawn wildly imaginative covers of some of our favorite rock and metal songs. Case in point: user klassixjones’ recent R&B rendition of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey.”. Naturally, the...
Here’s an Exclusive First Look at Funko’s New Pantera Pop! Figures Set
Just a few weeks before the first Pantera celebration performance is set to take place, pop culture lifestyle brand Funko has unveiled a new Pantera set of Pop! Rocks vinyl figures as part of their virtual Popapalooza event, and we're giving you an exclusive first look at it. The collection...
Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Launches New Alt-Rock Band, Debuts ‘Capitalism’ Song
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has announced a new band, called 7D7D, and released a new single, "Capitalism." Commerford links up with past collaborators Mathias Wakrat (drummer) and Jonny Polonsky (guitarist) for the alt-rock project. Based on the what we're hearing from "Capitalism," 7D7D not only has something...
Bands That Got Back Together in 2022
We’re sure you’ve lost track of all the bands that got back together in 2022, so here’s the whole list to remind you how crazy 2022 was for band reunions. 2022 was the year when Pantera finally reformed with classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. Zakk Wylde was announced to fill in for late guitar legend Dimebag Darrell, while Anthrax’s Charlie Benante will tackle the drum parts written by the late Vinnie Paul. The Pantera reformation will begin performing live in December 2022 in South America before touring with Metallica in 2023.
Talented Kid Band Hammerhedd Crushes Metallica’s ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the Street
You've never seen a kid band play Justice-era Metallica quite like this band. Or maybe you have. But the proof is in the pudding — an amateur video has gone viral for showing a trio of pint-sized thrashers killing Metallica's 1988 track "Eye of the Beholder" on an outdoor storefront.
Nickelback Guitarist Wants Band to Do Metal Covers Album – Testament, Slayer + Meshuggah
Many fans took note of Nickelback's heavier sound on "San Quentin," the lead single from their Get Rollin' album, but might the band go even heavier by tackling a metal covers album? It's something that's a hypothetical, with guitarist Ryan Peake at least entertaining the possibility during a recent interview with Rock Sverige.
What Metallica’s $7000 ‘Enhanced Experience’ Ticket Package Gets You
A lot has gone on in the world of Metallica the last few days, including the announcement of their 2023 M72 world tour. A variety of "Enhanced Experience" ticket packages are available for the tour, one of which is over $7,000 — so we're going to break down what these different options will get you for the price.
