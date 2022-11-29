The 1975‘s Matty Healy is all about interacting with fans, and he’s cleverly using his latest fan run-ins to make a statement: prove he is indeed tall. For some reason, the internet is convinced the band’s frontman is on the shorter side; however, he’s been recording videos of himself standing next to fans to prove that is actually not the case. Healy, who goes by the username @trumanblack on Instagram, uploaded a clip onto his IG Story in which he asks a fan named Elizabeth about their noticeable height difference. “You just said I’m about how tall?” he asks her. She responds, “At least six feet. I’m five foot, so minimum six feet.” Additionally, he captioned the video, “Finally confirmation.”

12 HOURS AGO