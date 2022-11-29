The Town of Vail has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. The RFQ can be viewed at www.vailgov.com/business/bids-rfps. Teams intending to respond are required to register with Town of Vail Public Works Director Greg Hall by emailing ghall@vailgov.com to ensure they receive all materials and updates. Responses are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 19.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO