Vail Town Council to Consider Changes to Disposable Bag Regulations
In response to the statewide Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (PPRA) which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, the Town of Vail is proposing changes to its existing disposable bag regulations. The Vail Town Council will consider first reading of Ordinance No. 23 during its Dec. 6 evening meeting. The action is listed as 7.2 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 75. S. Frontage Rd. in Vail.
Town of Vail issues RFQ for Dobson Ice Arena Remodel
The Town of Vail has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. The RFQ can be viewed at www.vailgov.com/business/bids-rfps. Teams intending to respond are required to register with Town of Vail Public Works Director Greg Hall by emailing ghall@vailgov.com to ensure they receive all materials and updates. Responses are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 19.
Public Notices, Bids & RFPs
A Biodiversity Study for Town of Vail Lands – Phase I. The Town of Vail is seeking a qualified firm or university program to conduct a biodiversity study of Town of Vail open space and riparian corridors for the purposes of completing an inventory and developing a management plan to maintain and enhance biodiversity.
