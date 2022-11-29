Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Mt. Baker, Lynden play for state titles Saturday
Two Whatcom County high school football teams play for state championships Saturday and you can hear them both on KPUG. At noon the Mount Baker Mountaineers take on Royal for the Class 1A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood (just past Tacoma). Randy Farmer and Dan Kaemingk will have the call with an 11:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
Football coach resigns amid findings of Sehome hazing investigation
School’s probe found a pattern of abusive behavior over several years.
lyndentribune.com
Debra White
Debra G.C. White stepped from her earthly home to her eternal, heavenly home on Nov. 23. She was 63 years old. Debra was born in Arizona, but spent most of her life living in Lynden.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom schools and other closures and opening delays announced for Wednesday, Nov. 30th
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, Whatcom County schools and others have announced the following due to snow and ice on the roads in much of the area. Bellingham Schools – no announcement. Bellingham Christian Schools – no announcement. Assumption Catholic...
lyndentribune.com
Wil James is Jansen Art Center’s director of ceramics programs
LYNDEN — Although ceramic artifacts date as far back as 28,000 BCE, one could argue that ceramics didn’t enter the modern age until the invention of the wheel almost 25,000 years later.
lyndentribune.com
11-year-old breaks into business world
LYNDEN — When your mother is an esteemed crafter of woodwork décor, and the family hosts a fall craft fair in the former farm’s converted chicken coop, you consider starting your own crafting business at age 11. Maddox Hernes, a fifth grader at Lynden Christian Elementary School,...
lyndentribune.com
Michelle Forsythe-Young
Monday, Nov. 21, Michelle Forsythe-Young of Custer lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 62. Michelle was a graduate of Ferndale High School.
lyndentribune.com
Birth: Raphael David Oliveto
Raphael David Oliveto was gently born to Mikka and Phillip on a cold, full blood moon night with total lunar eclipse. Raphael joins big brother Siegfried and shares his birthday with his great-grandfather, Randy Reed of Deming. Born Nov 7 at 8:28 p.m., Raphael weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces at Bellingham Birth Center. Attended by Mary Burgess and Emilie Jenkins, licensed midwives.
lyndentribune.com
Birth: Miley Jo Walter
Miley Jo Walter made her joyous appearance with the full moon on Nov 8 at 3:18 p.m., weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces. Born beautifully to Ashley Van Beek and Eric Walter at Lynden Birth Center, attended by Licensed Midwives Mary Burgess and Emilie Jenkins. Miley Jo joins big sister Logan to make a sweet family of four. Miley Jo is the granddaughter of Larry and Kathy Van Beek, and of Richard and Carolyn Walter.
lyndentribune.com
Readers Care Fund a vital part of Lynden Community/Senior Center’s lunch program
LYNDEN — As I mark two years of working at the Lynden Community/Senior Center, I look back at the crazy, wonderful time it has been.
lyndentribune.com
Clarice Kornelis
Clarice “Chris” Joan Kornelis, age 72, passed away in her Everson home on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Clarice was our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
lyndentribune.com
Ralph Sager
Ralph Edward Sager, age 81, of Ferndale passed away Monday, Nov. 21 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Ralph was born Feb. 20, 1941 in Ferndale.
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
Bellingham gets its first country bar with line dancing, full bar
“More than just being a country bar, we just want to be a place that people can come and have a good time,” co-owner says.
lyndentribune.com
Postma resigns as Sumas Chamber president
SUMAS — With a population of about 1,600 people, Sumas is not large as cities go. Managing the city’s chamber of commerce, however, is what Nicole Sandoval Postma calls “a very big volunteer position.”
AOL Corp
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
lyndentribune.com
Sumas library/community center being restored
SUMAS — The post-flood restoration of public buildings continues, with the Sumas Museum and Sumas Library/Community Center now getting attention.
What’s keeping Whatcom cold? This common weather phenomenon
“Bitterly cold’ wind often brings snow to the Whatcom lowlands.
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- November 30, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor of the City of Lynden has filed the 2023 Preliminary Budget with the Finance Director. A public hearing on the Preliminary Budget was held at 7:00PM on Monday, November 07, 2022. A public hearing on the Property Tax Levy was held at 7:00PM...
