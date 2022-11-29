ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

kpug1170.com

Mt. Baker, Lynden play for state titles Saturday

Two Whatcom County high school football teams play for state championships Saturday and you can hear them both on KPUG. At noon the Mount Baker Mountaineers take on Royal for the Class 1A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood (just past Tacoma). Randy Farmer and Dan Kaemingk will have the call with an 11:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Debra White

Debra G.C. White stepped from her earthly home to her eternal, heavenly home on Nov. 23. She was 63 years old. Debra was born in Arizona, but spent most of her life living in Lynden.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

11-year-old breaks into business world

LYNDEN — When your mother is an esteemed crafter of woodwork décor, and the family hosts a fall craft fair in the former farm’s converted chicken coop, you consider starting your own crafting business at age 11. Maddox Hernes, a fifth grader at Lynden Christian Elementary School,...
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Michelle Forsythe-Young

Monday, Nov. 21, Michelle Forsythe-Young of Custer lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 62. Michelle was a graduate of Ferndale High School.
CUSTER, WA
lyndentribune.com

Birth: Raphael David Oliveto

Raphael David Oliveto was gently born to Mikka and Phillip on a cold, full blood moon night with total lunar eclipse. Raphael joins big brother Siegfried and shares his birthday with his great-grandfather, Randy Reed of Deming. Born Nov 7 at 8:28 p.m., Raphael weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces at Bellingham Birth Center. Attended by Mary Burgess and Emilie Jenkins, licensed midwives.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Birth: Miley Jo Walter

Miley Jo Walter made her joyous appearance with the full moon on Nov 8 at 3:18 p.m., weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces. Born beautifully to Ashley Van Beek and Eric Walter at Lynden Birth Center, attended by Licensed Midwives Mary Burgess and Emilie Jenkins. Miley Jo joins big sister Logan to make a sweet family of four. Miley Jo is the granddaughter of Larry and Kathy Van Beek, and of Richard and Carolyn Walter.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Clarice Kornelis

Clarice “Chris” Joan Kornelis, age 72, passed away in her Everson home on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Clarice was our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
EVERSON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
lyndentribune.com

Ralph Sager

Ralph Edward Sager, age 81, of Ferndale passed away Monday, Nov. 21 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Ralph was born Feb. 20, 1941 in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, WA
lyndentribune.com

Postma resigns as Sumas Chamber president

SUMAS — With a population of about 1,600 people, Sumas is not large as cities go. Managing the city’s chamber of commerce, however, is what Nicole Sandoval Postma calls “a very big volunteer position.”
SUMAS, WA
lyndentribune.com

LEGALS- November 30, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor of the City of Lynden has filed the 2023 Preliminary Budget with the Finance Director. A public hearing on the Preliminary Budget was held at 7:00PM on Monday, November 07, 2022. A public hearing on the Property Tax Levy was held at 7:00PM...
LYNDEN, WA

