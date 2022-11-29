ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mother of 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim sues school district, police and gun manufacturer

By Alex Nguyen The Texas Tribune
 3 days ago
A mural in memory of Eliahna A. Torres near the town plaza in Uvalde in September.

The mother of a 10-year-old killed in the Uvalde school shooting has filed a federal lawsuit against the gunmaker and seller, the city of Uvalde, its school district and several law enforcement officers.

Sandra Torres’ daughter Eliahna was one of 19 students and two teachers killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary in May.

