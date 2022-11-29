Stephen F. Austin State University moves to join the University of Texas System

Buy Now The campus of Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches on Oct. 3. Mark Felix/The Texas Tribune

The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents voted Tuesday to accept an invitation to join the University of Texas System, selecting the Austin-based system from four across the state that had extended invitations to join their ranks this year.

Board members said all four systems — the Texas A&M University System, the Texas State University System, the Texas Tech University System and the University of Texas System — assured them that the East Texas university would be able to keep its autonomy, as well as its name, mascot and school colors. And a financial analysis showed the university would benefit financially in some form from joining any of the systems.