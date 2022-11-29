Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Must the Browns win a Super Bowl to make Deshaun Watson trade a success? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday as Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time with his new team against his old team, the Houston Texans. We’re foregoing our normal game preview pod this week to talk all things Watson as this...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
WKYC
As Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut, fans weigh his controversy against Pro Bowl talent
CLEVELAND — Whether you live in Cleveland or Houston, the return of Deshaun Watson to the National Football League has fans in a quandary. "We hope that the controversy is behind him," said Cory Hammer, president of the Space City Dawg Pound. The Space City Dawg Pound has backed...
Chuck Kyle turns to Browns as his legacy hovers over 50th anniversary of OHSAA football finals
Chuck Kyle − venerable, benevolent, wise − approached the end of his coaching run half seeming like Father Christmas. Except, his voice lacks man of myth boom. Also, there was no way of delivering to his people, in perpetuity, the gift of an Ohio football championship. There were "only" state 11 titles in Kyle's...
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
WCPO
'My God dang hero can't beat the Browns': Video of Bengals fan's rant after wisdom teeth removal goes viral
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is a lot of things — a Heisman Trophy winner, a national champion and a franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. But perhaps the best description for the 25-year-old was given by superfan Haven Wolfe while loopy under anesthesia: "He's pretty, but dang it, he's talented."
Cavs stars attend Garfield Heights-Cleveland Heights basketball game
On Thursday evening as the Garfield Heights Bulldogs boy's varsity team took on rival Cleveland Heights, they had a few notable fans in the stands there to catch the game—three Cavs stars.
