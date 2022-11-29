Doris M. Mitchell, age 96, formerly of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Hamilton Trace Senior Living in Fishers, Indiana. Doris was born on March 27, 1926, in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of the late Leroy and Bedelia (Yeager) Wilson. She married Lester Mitchell on July 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2010. Doris was a member of Grace Community Church in Marion.

MARION, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO