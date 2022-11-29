June C. Luttrull, 89, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Ilsley, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 22, 1933, to Odie and Manora (Powell) Simpson. On December 8, 1951, in Evansville, Indiana, June, a coal miner’s daughter, married James Luttrull, a preacher’s son. For nearly 71 years, they continued to faithfully and reverently live out their marriage vows, through sickness and health, good times and bad, completely devoted to each other and, still, very much in love.

MARION, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO