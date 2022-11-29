Every so often a fight comes along which has little to no chance of making it past the first round. Sergei Pavlovich is in a lot of these fights. The Russian bruiser is set to take on fellow knockout artist Tai Tuivasa in this weekend’s UFC event from Orlando, Florida this weekend and you can be sure that it’s a good bet that this one won’t see the final round. Tuivasa’s thunderfists are well known but, to some at least, Pavlovich might be flying under the radar somewhat, but in his 17 career bouts 14 of those have ended inside the first round.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO