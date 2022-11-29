Read full article on original website
Related
themaclife.com
Bisping warns Paddy Pimblett not to underestimate Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett will bid to take his UFC record to a perfect 4-0 next weekend when he takes on Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 main event inside the T-Mobile Arena in Last Vegas — but the UK’s first-ever UFC champion has warned him not to take his opponent lightly.
themaclife.com
Watch: Tai Tuivasa explains why he’s skipping UFC’s Perth card
One might have expected Tai Tuivasa to be front and centre for the UFC’s return to Australia in February but the Aussie brawler says that his decision to skip the event is a simple one: he wants to eat (and presumably have a shooey or two) over the Christmas period.
themaclife.com
Watch: Alex Pereira issues challenge to Chimaev with indigenous wrestling bout, Chimaev responds
The war of words between UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev shows no sign of slowing. Both fighters have been engaged in a heated war of words in recent weeks, with both claiming the other has refused to fight him — with Chimaev originally chasing a bout at this month’s UFC 282 card, while Pereira wanted a 205-pound showdown in Brazil in January.
themaclife.com
Watch: Free Fight — Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis
Every so often a fight comes along which has little to no chance of making it past the first round. Sergei Pavlovich is in a lot of these fights. The Russian bruiser is set to take on fellow knockout artist Tai Tuivasa in this weekend’s UFC event from Orlando, Florida this weekend and you can be sure that it’s a good bet that this one won’t see the final round. Tuivasa’s thunderfists are well known but, to some at least, Pavlovich might be flying under the radar somewhat, but in his 17 career bouts 14 of those have ended inside the first round.
themaclife.com
‘I’d punch him around the ring’: Paddy Pimblett responds to Jake Paul sparring offer
Don’t hold your breath for Paddy Pimblett to step into the ring with Jake Paul anytime soon — but if it did happen, Pimblett says there is only one way it would go down. Neophyte boxer Paul was upset by a recent Pimblett claim that he suspects that the YouTube boxer’s combat sports career has been little more than smoke and mirrors, so much so that he offered the Liverpool man a deal: spar with him, and if Pimblett wins he will get a cool $1 million. If Paul wins? Pimblett has to join his fighters’ union proposal.
Comments / 0