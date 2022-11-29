‘Condé Nast Traveler’ Names Kansas City Among the Best Places to Visit in 2023—Plus a Few Spots Within a Day’s Drive of KC

Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO